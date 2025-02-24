CONTEST: Win a Pair of Tickets to Ice Dance Show ‘Murmuration’

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

DanceHouse, in partnership with Canada Ice Dance Theatre, presents the Vancouver premiere of Le Patin Libre’s thrilling Murmuration.

Inspired by the mesmerizing flight patterns of bird flocks, Murmuration is a full-length ice dance show that explores collective movement, choreographed by Alexandre Hamel, Pascale Jodoin and Samory Ba, with the help of complex algorithms to bring the natural world out of the sky and onto the ice. The piece is given space to breathe and comes to life with an atmospheric soundtrack composed by Jasmin Boivin and Philippe Le Bon.

Murmuration brings together 15 highly skilled international skaters from seven countries, creating an engaging adrenalin rush of a show that transcends traditional ice dances. The performance unfolds like an aeriform ballet, full of beauty and razor-sharp precision, as skaters mimic the fluid, instinctual movements of a flock of birds. In this hypnotic spectacle, the line between individual and collective blurs — the skaters move as one, forming a living entity that embodies the grace and unity of grouped flight.

Le Patin Libre was launched in Montreal in 2005 by a group of rebellious high-level figure skaters who wanted to get away from sparkles and stereotypes to create something legitimately artistic and truly cool with their athletic virtuosity. Since 2014, the company has toured the international contemporary performing arts network, turning ice arenas into pop-up theatres. Their pieces have been described as contemporary skating by dance critics.

See Murmuration on the ice at Kerrisdale Cyclone Taylor Arena March 20 to 22 at 7:30 p.m., and March 22 and 23 at 2 p.m.

DanceHouse will host a free Disco Skating Party following the performance of Murmuration on Sunday, March 23, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. This is an open ice free skate event where patrons will be able to skate with company members.

One winner will receive a pair of tickets to attend Le Patin Libre's ice dance ballet Murmuration. The winner can choose which performance they would like to attend, based on show availability.

About DanceHouse

DanceHouse connects Vancouver audiences, and the local arts community, to the international world of dance by presenting exceptional companies that are recognized for their excellence, innovation and international reputation.

Since 2008, DanceHouse has presented vibrant and inspiring companies from Canada and around the world.

In addition to the performances onstage, DanceHouse offers a suite of engagement opportunities and a chance for the general public and local artistic community to engage with the presented artists and their work.

Read more: Theatre