CONTEST: Win a Pair of Tickets to Ice Dance Show ‘Murmuration’

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win a Pair of Tickets to Ice Dance Show ‘Murmuration’

One lucky Tyee reader will secure seats to a thrilling performance that explores collective movement.

DanceHouse 24 Feb 2025The Tyee

A group of ice dancers, all dressed in yellow shirts and grey pants, in various positions on the ice.
Inspired by the aerial choreography of birds, Murmuration transposes the swoops, swirls and configurations of mass flight to the ice. Photo by Rolline Laporte.

DanceHouse, in partnership with Canada Ice Dance Theatre, presents the Vancouver premiere of Le Patin Libre’s thrilling Murmuration.

Inspired by the mesmerizing flight patterns of bird flocks, Murmuration is a full-length ice dance show that explores collective movement, choreographed by Alexandre Hamel, Pascale Jodoin and Samory Ba, with the help of complex algorithms to bring the natural world out of the sky and onto the ice. The piece is given space to breathe and comes to life with an atmospheric soundtrack composed by Jasmin Boivin and Philippe Le Bon.

Murmuration brings together 15 highly skilled international skaters from seven countries, creating an engaging adrenalin rush of a show that transcends traditional ice dances. The performance unfolds like an aeriform ballet, full of beauty and razor-sharp precision, as skaters mimic the fluid, instinctual movements of a flock of birds. In this hypnotic spectacle, the line between individual and collective blurs — the skaters move as one, forming a living entity that embodies the grace and unity of grouped flight.

Le Patin Libre was launched in Montreal in 2005 by a group of rebellious high-level figure skaters who wanted to get away from sparkles and stereotypes to create something legitimately artistic and truly cool with their athletic virtuosity. Since 2014, the company has toured the international contemporary performing arts network, turning ice arenas into pop-up theatres. Their pieces have been described as contemporary skating by dance critics.

See Murmuration on the ice at Kerrisdale Cyclone Taylor Arena March 20 to 22 at 7:30 p.m., and March 22 and 23 at 2 p.m.

DanceHouse will host a free Disco Skating Party following the performance of Murmuration on Sunday, March 23, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. This is an open ice free skate event where patrons will be able to skate with company members.

One winner will receive a pair of tickets to attend Le Patin Libre's ice dance ballet Murmuration. The winner can choose which performance they would like to attend, based on show availability.

Fill out my online form.

About DanceHouse

DanceHouse connects Vancouver audiences, and the local arts community, to the international world of dance by presenting exceptional companies that are recognized for their excellence, innovation and international reputation.

Since 2008, DanceHouse has presented vibrant and inspiring companies from Canada and around the world.

In addition to the performances onstage, DanceHouse offers a suite of engagement opportunities and a chance for the general public and local artistic community to engage with the presented artists and their work. [Tyee]

Read more: Theatre

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll