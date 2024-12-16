Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Tickets to PuSh Festival

One lucky Tyee reader will receive a pair of tickets to a show of their choice, plus a Modo gift certificate.

PuSh Festival 16 Dec 2024The Tyee

BogotaPuShFestival.jpg
Bogotá, part of this year's PuSh Festival, is playing from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 at the Vancouver Playhouse. Photo by Félixe Godbout Delavaud.

For more than two decades, Push International Performing Arts Festival has been the Lower Mainland’s signature, mid-winter cultural event delivering audacious, innovative, contemporary works of live art by acclaimed local, national and international artists. This year’s festival, returning to Vancouver in the New Year from Jan. 23 to Feb. 9, features dynamic and radical genre-bending works in dance, theatre, multimedia and music at venues across the city.

PuSh 20 features 20 original performance-based productions, five animated parties and cabaret-style events, two film events and two artist residencies — one of which will culminate in an open studio showing by international guest artists.

“Be transported from the brutalist landscape and inherited mythologies of Bogota, to the astro-glam extravaganza of a dune wars kiki ball, to the 8-kilometre passage between Güzelçamliand Samos, to the neon luminescence of an imagined Saigon nightscape, and beyond,” says PuSh’s artistic director Gabrielle Martin, who has curated and co-curated the past four festivals.

The festival lineup is dedicated to inspired risk-taking and dynamic interdisciplinary collaboration with visionary works from 13 countries — including three world premieres and eight Canadian debuts. In addition to a strong Canadian presence with 13 presentations, PuSh’s 2025 international projects include works by artists of Belgium, South Korea, Brazil, the U.K., Uruguay, France, Denmark, Italy, Taiwan, the U.S., Sweden and the Democratic Republic of Congo. PuSh’s commitment to diversity continues with 16 shows created by people of colour; 13 by female or non-binary artists; and 9 by LGBTQ2S+ artists.

“These are performances and immersive experiences that shift our paradigms for creative expression and how we relate to one another,” says Martin.

“They underscore live performance as a sanctuary of authenticity in an age that risks losing touch with the real. They invite us into the wilds of untethered imaginations and the liberatory spaces of play.”

PuSh Passes, Dance and Theatre Trio Packages, and single show tickets are now on sale. One lucky reader will win a pair of tickets to their choice of show, plus a $75 Modo gift certificate to get around during the festival. Enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

About PuSh Festival

PuSh Festival envisions a society fully engaged in empathy and the arts and activated by a festival that expands our sense of the world.

The festival creates new possibilities for artistic expression and how we relate to one another. We present a performing arts festival that challenges our assumptions, facilitates deeper understanding, inspires the imagination, and fosters meaningful connections. [Tyee]

