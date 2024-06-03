Dive Into Award-Winning Films for Indigenous History Month

We're building our election reporting newsroom —
we need your help by June 17

B.C. and Canada have two pivotal elections coming up — provincial and federal — that are certain to have large impacts on our lives.

As a veteran B.C. journalist, I can say that this political moment is like no other. The political maps have completely shifted in a short period of time, with the surprising surge of the Conservative Party in B.C. and Canada-wide.

That alone isn't so unusual, but this is all happening in a completely new communications environment. Audiences are fragmented into niche networks where politicians can talk directly to narrow audiences, without the rest of the voting public looking on.

And the news media in Canada is in worse shape than ever before — there simply aren't nearly as many working journalists chasing stories than in decades past.

We here at The Tyee feel a great amount of responsibility to put our journalists to work in this crucial political season. And we need your help to do it.

As a non-profit newsroom without a paywall, we rely on reader support to fund our journalism. We're aiming to raise $120,000 by June 17 to equip our team — will you join us?

- David Beers, Editor-in-chief

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help The Tyee meet the political moment — help us hit our $120,000 target by June 17

B.C. and Canada have two pivotal elections coming up — provincial and federal — that are certain to have large impacts on our lives.

As a veteran B.C. journalist, I can say that this political moment is like no other. The political maps have completely shifted in a short period of time, with the surprising surge of the Conservative Party in B.C. and Canada-wide.

That alone isn't so unusual, but this is all happening in a completely new communications environment. Audiences are fragmented into niche networks where politicians can talk directly to narrow audiences, without the rest of the voting public looking on.

And the news media in Canada is in worse shape than ever before — there simply aren't nearly as many working journalists chasing stories than in decades past.

We here at The Tyee feel a great amount of responsibility to put our journalists to work in this crucial political season. And we need your help to do it.

As a non-profit newsroom without a paywall, we rely on reader support to fund our journalism. We're aiming to raise $120,000 by June 17 to equip our team — will you join us?

- David Beers, Editor-in-chief

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Dive Into Award-Winning Films for Indigenous History Month

Local movies from Haida Gwaii to Siksika Nation are streaming across the Knowledge Network this June. A sneak peak.

Knowledge Network TodayThe Tyee

A collage with images of people from various Indigenous-made films over a rainbow spraypaint background.
Films by leading Indigenous filmmakers from BC and across Canada are now available on Knowledge Network.

Throughout June, Knowledge Network is broadcasting and streaming a specially curated selection of films by leading Indigenous filmmakers from B.C. and other parts of Canada.

This special National Indigenous History Month selection includes two groundbreaking feature films shot in B.C. Directed by Helen Haig-Brown and Gwaai Edenshaw, SGaawaay K’uuna made history as the first feature film shot entirely in the Haida language. This film tells a classic Haida tale of a man who spirals into madness and transforms into Gaagiixiid — “the Wildman.”

Shot in East Vancouver in almost one continuous take, The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open is an intimate exploration of Indigenous motherhood through the story of a chance encounter between two women from very different backgrounds. Directed by Elle Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn, this critically acclaimed feature won the Vancouver Film Critics Circle award for Best Canadian Film in 2020.

Other highlights include:

Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun

An exquisitely shot documentary by Nuxalk director Banchi Hanuse, Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun follows a young Siksika woman as she prepares to compete in the Indian Relay — a horse race some describe as “North America’s original extreme sport.”

Kaatohkitopii: The Horse He Never Rode

Trevor Solway, a Capilano University film program alum, and co-director Caitlyn Pantherbone capture Trevor's grandfather’s life story — a residential school survivor, a lifelong rancher, an “Indian cowboy” — and how his grandfather’s influence help shaped Trevor’s identity as a Blackfoot man.

Bill Reid Remembers

In a beautiful tribute to renowned Haida artist Bill Reid, legendary Abenaki filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin weaves together voice recordings of her dear friend recounting episodes from his life including his complex childhood, his journey as an artist, and his profound connection to his homeland.

'Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun' will be available to stream live on Knowledge Network’s website and apps June 13. Explore these features and other outstanding Indigenous films at the Knowledge Network website. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous, Film

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Your Municipality’s Water Security?

Take this week's poll