Dive Into Award-Winning Films for Indigenous History Month

Throughout June, Knowledge Network is broadcasting and streaming a specially curated selection of films by leading Indigenous filmmakers from B.C. and other parts of Canada.

This special National Indigenous History Month selection includes two groundbreaking feature films shot in B.C. Directed by Helen Haig-Brown and Gwaai Edenshaw, SGaawaay K’uuna made history as the first feature film shot entirely in the Haida language. This film tells a classic Haida tale of a man who spirals into madness and transforms into Gaagiixiid — “the Wildman.”

Shot in East Vancouver in almost one continuous take, The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open is an intimate exploration of Indigenous motherhood through the story of a chance encounter between two women from very different backgrounds. Directed by Elle Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn, this critically acclaimed feature won the Vancouver Film Critics Circle award for Best Canadian Film in 2020.

Other highlights include:

Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun

An exquisitely shot documentary by Nuxalk director Banchi Hanuse, Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun follows a young Siksika woman as she prepares to compete in the Indian Relay — a horse race some describe as “North America’s original extreme sport.”

Kaatohkitopii: The Horse He Never Rode

Trevor Solway, a Capilano University film program alum, and co-director Caitlyn Pantherbone capture Trevor's grandfather’s life story — a residential school survivor, a lifelong rancher, an “Indian cowboy” — and how his grandfather’s influence help shaped Trevor’s identity as a Blackfoot man.

Bill Reid Remembers

In a beautiful tribute to renowned Haida artist Bill Reid, legendary Abenaki filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin weaves together voice recordings of her dear friend recounting episodes from his life including his complex childhood, his journey as an artist, and his profound connection to his homeland.

'Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun' will be available to stream live on Knowledge Network’s website and apps June 13. Explore these features and other outstanding Indigenous films at the Knowledge Network website.

