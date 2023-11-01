Shop Student Work from Vancouver’s Emerging Artists and Designers

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

This month, the 50th edition of Emily Carr University's Student Art Sale returns, featuring a wide selection of original paintings, photographs, prints, ceramics, wearable works, housewares and more, all produced by ECU students.

The range of work will give viewers a diverse overview of why Emily Carr University of Art + Design is a world leader in education and research. Founded in 1925, the school, now based out of a new cutting-edge facility on East First Avenue, encourages experimentation at the intersections of art, design, media and technology. The sale will be held on site.

The event centres on student entrepreneurship by providing up-and-coming artists and designers with a public platform to showcase and promote their respective practices, while connecting personally with buyers and benefactors to help launch their creative careers. Between 175 and 225 students typically participate. The hours for this year's sale are:

Thursday, Nov. 23 : 5 – 9 p.m.

: 5 – 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 : 12 – 8 p.m.

: 12 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25: 12 – 6 p.m.

Don't miss the chance to get to know and own the work of the city’s emerging artists. Quantities are limited and many pieces are one-of-a-kind, so art and design aficionados are encouraged to check in early on opening day. Every item is unique and handcrafted by students. Come on down and get a head start on holiday shopping, or treat yourself!

For more info about the event, visit the Emily Carr website, or follow the Student Art Sale on Instagram @emilycarr_sas.

