CONTEST: Connect with Indigenous Stewards Aboard a Tall Ship

JOIN RAVEN THIS SUMMER July 9: Vancouver

July 11: Gabriola Island

July 12 and 13: Salt Spring Island

July 14: Pender Island

Sept. 9: Vancouver

Learn more about Raven tours on their website.

Imagine getting out on the water aboard a historic tall ship, while supporting Indigenous work to protect marine ecosystems.

This summer, you can. One lucky Tyee reader will win two tickets to discover the Salish Sea aboard the Providence on a very special sailing cruise. Led by Indigenous guides who will share knowledge, stories, songs and wisdom from the lands and waters, the three-hour tours are a perfect way to connect with stewardship practices while enjoying the magnificent summertime seas.

Tours are offered from Vancouver, Salt Spring, Gabriola and Pender Island in July as part of RAVEN's fundraising work to support Heiltsuk Nation, who are in court to protect the Great Bear Sea for future generations.

The Providence is a gaff-rigged ketch that has been lovingly restored in order to bring small groups of people into the unique experience of a sustainable ocean adventure. Indigenous knowledge keepers will be your guides to the marine ecosystem and vibrant cultures of the peoples who have stewarded these waters and lands since time immemorial. Lean in as Capt. Simon Fawkes rides the wind, and learn from Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw Elder Christine Hunt, Maori author Chris Arnett and Squamish knowledge keeper Deanna Lewis.

Limited to 24 participants, choose from morning, afternoon or sunset cruises through English Bay or sail from island-to-island in the Salish Sea. Help unfurl the canvas sails, take the wheel — or just lounge on the bowsprit hammocks. A perfect way to astonish your guests, get your family together, hang with friends or impress a date.

By joining a RAVEN sailing adventure, you’re supporting Heiltsuk Nation to make sure that orcas, salmon, otters — and the coastal communities who care for them — continue to thrive.

Enter to win your spot on the three-hour sailing cruise below. The winner will receive two tickets at a $150 value per person. You choose your departure location from one of our four ports of call.

About RAVEN

RAVEN is a registered charity with a mission to raise funds for Indigenous People's access to justice. Supporting the assertion of the inherent and constitutionally protected rights of Indigenous Peoples, RAVEN has raised millions to back some of the most groundbreaking legal challenges of our time.

Building a powerful pathway towards reconciliation and environmental justice, our First Nation partners have halted mines, stopped pipelines and created better laws.

