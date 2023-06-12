CONTEST: Connect with Indigenous Stewards Aboard a Tall Ship

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today -- we hope this article added to your day in some way.

You were able to read this today without having to pay a subscription to get past a paywall, or put up with a webpage cluttered with ads, because some segment of our regular readers chip in to our editorial budget. We call these readers Tyee Builders, and they make up between 1 to 2 percent of our regular readership. (And if you are one of them, thank you!)

And that 1 to 2 percent makes all the difference. Revenue from Tyee Builders makes up about half of our non-profit newsroom's entire budget, and it means we can pay our talented journalists to report stories in the public interest, and we can distribute our work for free to all who want to read it.

The Tyee is in the midst of our spring fundraising drive, and we're aiming to raise $50,000 by June 26 to do more in-depth reporting and convening of conversations around issues like housing, healthcare, education, and sustainable economies.

You choose the amount and frequency to give, and all of your contribution will go to funding more journalism on The Tyee.

If you value the journalism you read on The Tyee, and if you want more of it in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders and help us hit our $50,000 goal by June 26.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Support journalism that goes deeper. Help us hit our spring fundraising goal of $50,000 before June 26th.

Did you know that The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and our largest source of revenue comes directly from our readers?

Reader support keeps our newsroom resourced and functional, and it means that we can keep our team of editors and journalists working on publishing in-depth journalism on our site every day, all without a paywall.

We are here for you, our readers, and in our latest reader poll, we heard that you want us to go deeper on topics like housing, healthcare, education, and sustainable economies.

With your support, we'll do a deep dive on these topics, and convene conversations about the state of our public systems, informed by fact-based, high-quality journalism.

Our team is eager to get started, but we need to hit our spring fundraising target to do the job. If you value independent journalism that goes deep on stories that matter, please consider signing up for our Tyee Builder program and help us hit our $50,000 target by June 26.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Connect with Indigenous Stewards Aboard a Tall Ship

Enter to win a RAVEN boat tour to deepen your knowledge about ocean ecosystems amidst the summer seas.

RAVEN TodayThe Tyee

People stand on the deck of a historic tall ship sailing on the open sea.
This summer, join RAVEN on a group tour aboard BC's oldest boat, the tall ship Providence. Photo via RAVEN.

Imagine getting out on the water aboard a historic tall ship, while supporting Indigenous work to protect marine ecosystems.

This summer, you can. One lucky Tyee reader will win two tickets to discover the Salish Sea aboard the Providence on a very special sailing cruise. Led by Indigenous guides who will share knowledge, stories, songs and wisdom from the lands and waters, the three-hour tours are a perfect way to connect with stewardship practices while enjoying the magnificent summertime seas.

Tours are offered from Vancouver, Salt Spring, Gabriola and Pender Island in July as part of RAVEN's fundraising work to support Heiltsuk Nation, who are in court to protect the Great Bear Sea for future generations.

The Providence is a gaff-rigged ketch that has been lovingly restored in order to bring small groups of people into the unique experience of a sustainable ocean adventure. Indigenous knowledge keepers will be your guides to the marine ecosystem and vibrant cultures of the peoples who have stewarded these waters and lands since time immemorial. Lean in as Capt. Simon Fawkes rides the wind, and learn from Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw Elder Christine Hunt, Maori author Chris Arnett and Squamish knowledge keeper Deanna Lewis.

Limited to 24 participants, choose from morning, afternoon or sunset cruises through English Bay or sail from island-to-island in the Salish Sea. Help unfurl the canvas sails, take the wheel — or just lounge on the bowsprit hammocks. A perfect way to astonish your guests, get your family together, hang with friends or impress a date.

By joining a RAVEN sailing adventure, you’re supporting Heiltsuk Nation to make sure that orcas, salmon, otters — and the coastal communities who care for them — continue to thrive.

Enter to win your spot on the three-hour sailing cruise below. The winner will receive two tickets at a $150 value per person. You choose your departure location from one of our four ports of call.

Fill out my online form.

About RAVEN

RAVEN is a registered charity with a mission to raise funds for Indigenous People's access to justice. Supporting the assertion of the inherent and constitutionally protected rights of Indigenous Peoples, RAVEN has raised millions to back some of the most groundbreaking legal challenges of our time.

Building a powerful pathway towards reconciliation and environmental justice, our First Nation partners have halted mines, stopped pipelines and created better laws. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Summer Air Quality?

Take this week's poll