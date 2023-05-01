Radically Reimagine How to Deepen Democracy

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Support journalism that makes an impact

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Radically Reimagine How to Deepen Democracy

Explore what it means to strengthen the democratic system in your community through this special summer program at SFU.

SFU Community Engaged Research initiative and Participedia TodayTheTyee.ca
A collage of various shapes of neon paper are assembled over a taupe background. Text reads “radical democracy summer school.”
What do we need to live in a just, inclusive and equal society? Get to the root of democracy at Participedia Summer School at SFU June 4 to 10. Collage by Tara Mahoney.

Radical democracy isn’t all disruption and protest.

These methods are sometimes necessary — but what are the different forms of democratic power necessary to maintain equality and inclusion in a just society?

To learn how to act with greater clarity, wisdom and agency about the possibilities, the Radical Democracy summer school, hosted by Simon Fraser University’s Community-Engaged Research initiative, asks you to bring your ideas to the program this June.

As researchers, educators and practitioners from various disciplines, we are collaborating with scholars and leaders from the global project Participedia to host an intensive and timely learning conversation about the possibilities for deepening democracy.

We are inviting critical thinkers to join this assembly in early June to examine, critique and envision a more radically democratic society.

The questions at the heart of this inquiry revolve around a set of themes — power, disruption, creativity and futurity, agency, care, decolonization and more.

There are democratic tensions between our commitments to liberal values, such as individual freedom, and the emphasis on collective agency and equality.

To be radically democratic is to recognize the interdependence inherent in any human group, and embracing love and care to strengthen democracy and life on Earth more broadly. The role of art and creativity are significant tools for reshaping the world and doing that work.

Notions of design justice and participatory art are among the many methods used in different settings with diverse populations to strengthen citizen participation and bridge the gap between people and government.

The program not only explores the theory and practice of radical democracy, it offers training in creative research methods that can be brought to both global and local contexts such as land-back movements, access to health-care services, citizen protest against the expansion of oil and gas production and other complex areas of concern.

The summer school will explore ways to reimagine and shape the world using collaborative tools. This learning conversation will imagine nothing short of fostering radically democratic practices everywhere, at all levels, all at once.

Sessions will be guided by bright, creative and thoughtful mentors and teachers including Indigenous scholars Kathy Walker from the University of Saskatchewan and Cara Pike from the University of Toronto; Genevieve Fuji Johnson, professor of political science from Simon Fraser University; Astra Taylor, the Canadian-American director of the film What is Democracy?; Bonny Ibhawoh, one of Participedia’s principal investigators and a professor of human rights and African history at McMaster University; Selen Ercan, a professor of political science and director at the Centre for Deliberative Democracy and Global Governance at the University of Canberra, and many more visiting faculty members.

Radical democracy refers to aspirations, ideas and practices about the roots of what democracy is or should be — a system of governance that ensures equality, justice and inclusion of all citizens and means for working through conflicting visions of how to plan and govern.

Join us to work towards solutions from June 4 to 10 at SFU Habour Centre. Registration is open until May 15.

About the SFU summer school hosts

Participedia is a global network and crowdsourcing platform for researchers, educators, practitioners, policy-makers, activists, and anyone interested in public participation and democratic innovations.

SFU’s Community Engaged Research Initiative, or CERi, promotes principles of participation, co-operation, social transformation and knowledge translation to lift up and strengthen the capacity of SFU's researchers and students to engage respectfully and ethically with community members. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Are You Looking to Declutter from Your Home This Spring?

Take this week's poll