CONTEST: Win an Assortment of Five Books from Vancouver Writers Fest

VANCOUVER WRITERS FEST WHEN: Oct. 17 to 23

WHERE: Granville Island and various Vancouver venues Learn more on the Vancouver Writers Fest website.

Come gather at one of the largest and most prestigious literary festivals in North America and connect with local and international authors from Oct. 17 to 23. With a return to in-person events on Granville Island, Vancouver Writers Fest is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Including over 120 authors across 80 events, there’s a little something for everyone, including fiction, poetry, short stories, memoir, non-fiction and youth reads.

Explore the 2022 program and purchase tickets at the Writers Fest website. Join us for panels, spoken word, readings, afternoon tea, a literary cabaret, and so much more.

One lucky reader will win a prize pack of five assorted books from this year’s festival. Enter to win below.

About the Vancouver Writers Fest

The Vancouver Writers Fest encourages readers of all ages to explore the power of storytelling and books through year-round programming with local and international writers.

They festival offers free and paid events with established and emerging authors, in addition to youth education opportunities, writing contests and workshops and other exciting programming, such as the free reading series at the Vancouver Public Library, Incite, from January to May each year.

