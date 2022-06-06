We need 500 new recurring members by June 13. Are you in?

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Indigenous Storytellers’ Film Project Showcases Emerging Talent

Eligible creators can apply for a chance to receive $20,000 in production funding, training, mentorship and distribution on TELUS Optik TV.

TELUS STORYHIVE TodayTheTyee.ca

QsapiTimesDamienEagleBear.jpg
2018 Indigenous Storyteller Edition project q’sapi times, produced by Damien Eagle Bear.

The STORYHIVE Indigenous Storyteller Edition is designed to empower and support capacity building for Indigenous storytellers in eligible communities in British Columbia and Alberta through film.

Since 2013, STORYHIVE has supported a community of more than 18,000 local content creators across the two provinces. Providing over $15 million in funding and offering a safe space for storytellers to hone their skills, the aim is to bring the projects that creators care about to life.

“Our second Indigenous Storyteller Edition continues TELUS STORYHIVE’s commitment to providing opportunity for those historically excluded in Western Canada,” says Shaun Cathcart, STORYHIVE’s program manager.

In partnership with the Indigenous Screen Office, Creative BC and an Indigenous advisory committee, STORYHIVE aims to provide support to 30 Indigenous-led film projects.

Selected storytellers will receive a $20,000 production grant, mentorship, training and distribution through TELUS Optik TV. The Indigenous Screen Office and Creative BC will also be providing top-up funding of $3,000 for each selected project.

582px version of TaklaTrapHouseLeviDavis.jpg
2018 Indigenous Storyteller Edition project Takla Trap House produced by Levi Davis.

Do you have a story to share? TELUS STORYHIVE wants to hear from you.

Submit your application before midnight PDT on June 28, 2022 here. Please ensure you review the submission rules and FAQ at the Storyhive website before applying.

Want to learn more? The STORYHIVE team will be online on Wednesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. PDT to take your questions. Register for the Ask Us Anything online event. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous, Media, Film

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners.

