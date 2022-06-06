Indigenous Storytellers’ Film Project Showcases Emerging Talent

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

The STORYHIVE Indigenous Storyteller Edition is designed to empower and support capacity building for Indigenous storytellers in eligible communities in British Columbia and Alberta through film.

Since 2013, STORYHIVE has supported a community of more than 18,000 local content creators across the two provinces. Providing over $15 million in funding and offering a safe space for storytellers to hone their skills, the aim is to bring the projects that creators care about to life.

“Our second Indigenous Storyteller Edition continues TELUS STORYHIVE’s commitment to providing opportunity for those historically excluded in Western Canada,” says Shaun Cathcart, STORYHIVE’s program manager.

In partnership with the Indigenous Screen Office, Creative BC and an Indigenous advisory committee, STORYHIVE aims to provide support to 30 Indigenous-led film projects.

Selected storytellers will receive a $20,000 production grant, mentorship, training and distribution through TELUS Optik TV. The Indigenous Screen Office and Creative BC will also be providing top-up funding of $3,000 for each selected project.

Do you have a story to share? TELUS STORYHIVE wants to hear from you.

Submit your application before midnight PDT on June 28, 2022 here. Please ensure you review the submission rules and FAQ at the Storyhive website before applying.

Want to learn more? The STORYHIVE team will be online on Wednesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. PDT to take your questions. Register for the Ask Us Anything online event.

