CONTEST: Win an Oscar Party Prize Pack from VIFF

Enjoy the Academy Awards on the big screen and in the company of movie lovers! VIFF Centre is excited to open its doors for Oscar night once again. Join the festivities and cheer on Oscar-nominated VIFF films in person in Vancouver.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes host this year's Oscars on March 27. The Red Carpet broadcast starts at 3:30 p.m. PST, followed by the awards ceremony at 5 p.m.

The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Another audience favourite, Belfast, is nominated for six awards. Look out also for Flee, nominated for Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary and International Film, and for Drive My Car, which has nominations for Best Picture, Best International Film, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Party attendees are encouraged to enter VIFF's Oscar ballot for a chance to win a much-coveted VIFF+ Gold membership.

One lucky winner will receive a prize package that includes two reserved seats to VIFF’s Oscar Party; two Oscar snack packs that include unlimited popcorn and coffee or tea, plus two fountain pop drink tickets; a $100 gift card from Upstart & Crow where curious readers can pick from an amazing selection of books including those that inspired many of this year's Oscar nominees; and 10 tickets to movie screenings at VIFF Centre.

About VIFF

Founded in 1982, the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is a not-for-profit cultural society and federally registered charitable organization that operates the internationally acclaimed Vancouver International Film Festival and year-round programming at the VIFF Centre.

VIFF produces screenings, talks, conferences and events that act as a catalyst for the community to discover the creativity and craft of storytelling on screen. For its 41st year, VIFF will feature both in-cinema and online screenings from Sept. 29 to Oct. 9, 2022, showcasing the top international, Canadian and B.C. films along with creators and industry professionals from around the globe. See what is playing now at the VIFF Centre.

