If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Robyn Smith, Editor

CONTEST: Celebrate Black History at MOA with Free Admission to ‘Sankofa’

One Tyee reader will win tickets to the exhibit featuring Black Canadian artists, plus a museum shop gift certificate.

Museum of Anthropology Today | TheTyee.ca

Stephen Tayo’s Ibeji project showcases identical twins in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo by Stephen Tayo, courtesy of the UBC Museum of Anthropology.

In celebration of Black History Month, one lucky winner and three friends will receive admission to Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots, and a museum shop gift card.

Running until March 27, 2022, this vital exhibition shines a light on the legacy of African and Black Canadian artists, both traditional and contemporary, focusing on some of the divergent paths of political mobilization and cultural assertion of African and Black people in the diaspora.

Centred on works by contemporary artists from Lagos, Nigeria, and Vancouver, this exhibition shares stories, histories and projects of African and Black affirmation. In particular, it draws connections to historical contributions and the growing vitality of Black Canadians in Vancouver.

MOA invites you to visit the exhibition as part of Black History Month.

About the Museum of Anthropology

The Museum of Anthropology at UBC is world-renowned for its collections, research, teaching, public programs and community connections. Founded in 1949, its mission is to inspire an understanding of and respect for world arts and cultures.

Today, Canada’s largest teaching museum is located in a spectacular Arthur Erickson-designed building overlooking mountains and sea. MOA’s worldwide collections consist of more than 42,000 cultural objects and artworks created in Asia, Africa, Oceania, Europe and the Americas — with a focus on the Pacific Northwest. [Tyee]

