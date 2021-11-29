CONTEST: Win Seven Books on Social Justice Issues in Canada

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Did you know that First United is as old as Vancouver itself? That it's been located at 320 E. Hastings since 1892? That its meal program was launched during the Great Depression, and today serves over 100,000 meals in the Downtown Eastside every year?

If you didn’t, we’ve got a book you should read. Seven, in fact.

Our history is a long one. For over 135 years, First United has sought to build better futures in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside by providing essential services, community connection and healing. This history is detailed in Hope Lives Here by Bob Burrows, and we’d love to give you a copy so that you can learn more about what we do.

This week, coinciding with Giving Tuesday, we’re hosting our annual Shelter Gala, a three-course meal for our shelter residents, paid for by donors like you and prepared by Season 9 Top Chef Canada finalist Kym Nguyen. This is just one of the many, many ways we offer community, connection and care to our Downtown Eastside neighbours.

Shoulder-to-shoulder with our community, we operate from a harm reduction perspective. Our direct, low-barrier services support low-income, underhoused and homeless members of the Downtown Eastside community regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, ability or faith. The anti-oppression approach we take in our work, and our deep commitment to social justice, is informed by the needs of those we serve.

Want to learn more about our history, our work and the Downtown Eastside; and about the views and voices that inform our approach to building a just and equitable society?

Enter to win this selection of books we've curated!

The seven books, six non-fiction and one fiction for a lucky winner, are:

Hope Lives Here: A History of Vancouver's First United Church

By Bob Burrows

In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts: Close Encounters with Addiction

By Gabor Máte

The Revolution Will Not Be Funded: Beyond the Non-Profit Industrial Complex By Incite

Indian in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power

By Jody Wilson-Raybould

Son of a Trickster

By Eden Robinson

Policing Black Lives: State Violence in Canada from Slavery to the Present

By Robyn Maynard

Enter below to win.

About First United

First United seeks a just society by nurturing each person’s spirit through low-barrier community services, housing, advocacy and healing in the face of the often-intersecting challenges of extreme poverty, historical and personal trauma, mental and physical illness and oppression in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

