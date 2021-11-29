CONTEST: Win Seven Books on Social Justice Issues in Canada

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Seven Books on Social Justice Issues in Canada

One Tyee reader will take home a prize pack featuring prominent voices in the conversation around equity.

First United Today | TheTyee.ca

FirstUnitedBookContest.jpg
Learn more about the history of First United, the challenges facing Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and social justice issues in Canada with these selections. Image via First United.

Did you know that First United is as old as Vancouver itself? That it's been located at 320 E. Hastings since 1892? That its meal program was launched during the Great Depression, and today serves over 100,000 meals in the Downtown Eastside every year?

If you didn’t, we’ve got a book you should read. Seven, in fact.

Our history is a long one. For over 135 years, First United has sought to build better futures in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside by providing essential services, community connection and healing. This history is detailed in Hope Lives Here by Bob Burrows, and we’d love to give you a copy so that you can learn more about what we do.

This week, coinciding with Giving Tuesday, we’re hosting our annual Shelter Gala, a three-course meal for our shelter residents, paid for by donors like you and prepared by Season 9 Top Chef Canada finalist Kym Nguyen. This is just one of the many, many ways we offer community, connection and care to our Downtown Eastside neighbours.

Shoulder-to-shoulder with our community, we operate from a harm reduction perspective. Our direct, low-barrier services support low-income, underhoused and homeless members of the Downtown Eastside community regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, ability or faith. The anti-oppression approach we take in our work, and our deep commitment to social justice, is informed by the needs of those we serve.

Want to learn more about our history, our work and the Downtown Eastside; and about the views and voices that inform our approach to building a just and equitable society?

Enter to win this selection of books we've curated!

The seven books, six non-fiction and one fiction for a lucky winner, are:

Hope Lives Here: A History of Vancouver's First United Church
By Bob Burrows

In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts: Close Encounters with Addiction
By Gabor Máte

The Revolution Will Not Be Funded: Beyond the Non-Profit Industrial Complex By Incite

Indian in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power
By Jody Wilson-Raybould

Son of a Trickster
By Eden Robinson

Policing Black Lives: State Violence in Canada from Slavery to the Present
By Robyn Maynard

Enter below to win.

Fill out my online form.

About First United

First United seeks a just society by nurturing each person’s spirit through low-barrier community services, housing, advocacy and healing in the face of the often-intersecting challenges of extreme poverty, historical and personal trauma, mental and physical illness and oppression in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. [Tyee]

Read more: Media

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Are You Preparing for the Next Climate Disaster?

Take this week's poll