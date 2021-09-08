The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Reminder: We’re Gathering Online for the Leaders’ Debate. Join Us!

We’ll broadcast the event with commentary, and a stellar panel will break it down afterwards.

Tyee Staff Today | TheTyee.ca

TyeeElection2021PaloozaCollage.jpg
They’ll debate. Then the big wrap-up with Olamide Olaniyan, Ginger Gosnell-Myers, Karen Ward and Robert Jago. Collage by Christopher Cheung.

Where are you going to be during the leaders' debate? Why not hang with The Tyee and friends Thursday evening — and be part of the conversation?

The Tyee will be broadcasting the English-language leaders' debate live on Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST on our Facebook page. You can register here for instructions on how to join us for this free event.

During the debate we’ll have a moderated discussion with our reporters and readers sharing facts, insights (and jokes) in the live comments section.

Climate change, Indigenous justice, housing, inequality and the pandemic — the issues are big and how government handles them truly matters.

It’s easy to look at the complexity of any one of these issues, feel overwhelmed and tune out. At The Tyee, we believe that straightforward reporting helps clarify issues, highlights solutions and cuts through paralysis and inaction. We hope you will join to watch the leaders' debate with us on Sept. 9 to hear about the issues live and be reminded of how many other folks are also thinking and taking action on these issues.

We can’t wait to have high-quality conversations about our collective direction over the next four years and the parties' plans (or lack of them). We are excited to hear your thoughts and will be following a strict moderation policy to keep the conversations on topic. We want this to feel like we are in a bar with smart friends, respectfully making interesting points, rather than yelling rude stuff at the TV mounted on the wall.

There is always so much to unpack after the debate, and we are fortunate to have a roster of special guests who will weigh in to help us all make sense of it. After the debate ends, we'll be holding a 30-minute livestream wrap-up conversation, broadcast on Facebook and YouTube. (If you do not have Facebook, watch the debate live via another broadcaster and then tune in to our wrap-up conversation on YouTube. You should still register for the Debate-a-palooza here.)

FEATURING:

960px version of OlamideOlaniyanProfileBrick.jpg

Olamide Olaniyan

The Debate-a-Palooza wrap-up panel will be hosted by Olaniyan, who is an associate editor at The Tyee and creator of The Run, our award-winning pop-up federal election newsletter. (If you have not already signed up, do it here!)

582px version of RobertJagoHeadshot.jpg

Robert Jago

Robert Jago is a Vancouver-based businessperson and member of the Nooksack Tribe and Kwantlen First Nation. He is a freelance writer with work in various places, including The Tyee.

582px version of GingerGosnellMyersPier.jpg

Ginger Gosnell-Myers

Ginger Gosnell-Myers is from the Nisga’a and Kwakwak'awakw Nations and is an Indigenous Fellow with the SFU Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue. She was the City of Vancouver’s first Indigenous relations manager and has worked with cities across Canada on urban Indigenous municipal policy and planning initiatives.

960px version of KarenWard.jpg

Karen Ward

Karen Ward consults for the City of Vancouver on drug policy, the overdose emergency and the Downtown Eastside, and would prefer that everyone stop dying so that she can focus on making GIFs and other art. Or anything, really.

Join these thinkers, Tyee reporters and Tyee readers for Debate-a-palooza. Sign up here. [Tyee]

