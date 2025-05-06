Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Opinion
Alberta

Smith’s Video Talk Served Up ‘Contradictions, Misinformation and Gaslighting’

The Alberta premier’s post-election update doubled down on separatism threats.

David Climenhaga YesterdayAlberta Politics

David J. Climenhaga is an award-winning journalist, author, post-secondary teacher, poet and trade union communicator. He blogs at AlbertaPolitics.ca. Follow him on X @djclimenhaga.

Danielle Smith, a middle-aged light-skinned woman with brown hair, sits at a desk and looks at the camera.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith: ‘Successive Liberal governments in Ottawa — supported by their New Democrat allies — have unleashed a tidal wave of laws, policies and political attacks aimed directly at Alberta’s free economy.’ Screenshot via Alberta government.

After dealing herself a weak hand by making assumptions that turned out to be disastrously wrong, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sat down for her weirdly timed mid-afternoon video address to the province Monday and tried to bluff her way out of a predicament of her own creation.

If only Pierre Poilievre and his MAGA Conservatives had won the federal election, she must have been thinking as she pulled off the Red Dress Day pin she’d been wearing for Question Period in the Legislature and got ready to address the masses at an hour that few tax-paying citizens were likely to be paying attention.

The resulting 3,000-word bloviation was a snake pit of contradictions, misinformation, gaslighting and childish assertions like, “we just want to be free,” delivered in Smith’s inimitable style, which always seems to make sense, but only if you only listen for a few moments. Perfect, in other words, for 15-second news clips and internet videos.

The 3 p.m. broadcast time, with no reporters permitted to ask impertinent questions, ensured most Albertans wouldn’t hear the entire speech or see the transcript posted on the government’s website. But they would get to view a few colourful clips on the evening news and social media that would make Smith look decisive.

“I have repeatedly stated I do not support Alberta separating from Canada,” she assured. But “if there is a successful citizen-led referendum petition that is able to gather the requisite number of signatures requesting such a question to be put to a referendum, our government will respect the democratic process and include that question on the 2026 provincial referendum ballot as well.”

Never mind that her government has created the legislation intended to make this easy.

“As premier, I am entirely committed to protecting, upholding and honouring the inherent rights of First Nations, Métis and Inuit Peoples,” she averred. But the referendum she vows “must uphold and honour Treaties 6, 7 and 8” will by its nature do the opposite.

She condemned those “who will try and sow fear and anger among us,” then she sowed fear and anger about how “successive Liberal governments in Ottawa — supported by their New Democrat allies — have unleashed a tidal wave of laws, policies and political attacks aimed directly at Alberta’s free economy.”

Hilariously, she insisted, “it’s not that our preferred candidate and party lost. It’s that the same Liberal government with almost all of the same ministers responsible for our nation’s inflation, housing, crime and budget crisis, and that oversaw the attack on our provincial economy for the past 10 years, have been returned to power.”

In other words, it is that our preferred candidate and party lost!

Smith said she wants her “Special Negotiating Team” to negotiate with the Government of Canada, but if it won’t immediately give in to her list of non-negotiable demands, there will also be an “Alberta Next Panel” that she will chair herself to gin up more demands.

“It is likely we will place some of the more popular ideas discussed with the panel to a provincial referendum so all Albertans can vote on them sometime in 2026.”

“I will in good faith work with Prime Minister Mark Carney on unwinding the mountain of destructive legislation and policies that have ravaged our provincial and national economies this past decade,” she said, tendentiously.

But, “until I see tangible proof of real change, Alberta will be taking steps to better protect ourselves from Ottawa.”

Her immediate goal? Ottawa “must refrain from imposing export taxes or restrictions on the export of Alberta resources without the consent of the Government of Alberta.” No matter what U.S. President Donald Trump does.

Team Canada? Smith is not on it.

“Alberta requires guaranteed corridor and port access to tidewater off the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic coasts for the international export of Alberta oil, gas, critical minerals and other resources,” she also said, a demand that seems to be designed to be impossible for Ottawa to impose on other provinces.

There’s more — including a misleading description of the equalization formula and claims of trillions of dollars in costs of federal policies with no evidence provided — but readers will get the idea.

I don’t know how Prime Minister Mark Carney will respond to this nonsense, but he would certainly be within his rights to ignore whatever unsuitable allies Smith decides to put on her negotiating team or her “Alberta Next Panel” — Preston Manning? Gary Mar? Jack Mintz? W. Brett Wilson? Who knows?

She has wound up her party’s extremist base, just as her predecessor Jason Kenney did, and risks the same fate if she disappoints them. At the same time, she has frightened and alienated the larger group of Albertans who have no time for separatist threats of the chaos they would bring.

And Poilievre isn’t the PM as she expected, willing to help her look good while together they dismantle the country’s social safety net.

Carney owes her nothing. If he and his party, which she obviously assumed would lose the election, don’t rise to the bait, what’s she going to do about it?

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi, fresh off his overwhelming performance review vote at the party’s convention last weekend, tore into the premier’s remarks. “She lied, she deflected, she blamed, she refused to take responsibility and she tried to pick a fight,” he said. “That’s what she does. It’s what she’s always done.”

“She didn’t say, ‘I’m proud to be a Canadian,’” he noted. “She didn’t say, ‘I’m sorry.’ She didn’t say, ‘I take responsibility.’ She didn’t say, ‘I denounce separatism.’ She only said she was going to pick yet another fight. She only said she will have another endless panel, stacked with endless cronies, spending endless taxpayer dollars on an endless fight that she will never win.” [Tyee]

