UCP Tries to Change the Channel with ‘Drug Jails’ Announcement

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Alberta

UCP Tries to Change the Channel with ‘Drug Jails’ Announcement

Alberta announces two 150-bed centres where people will be held against their will for treatment.

David Climenhaga 25 Feb 2025The Tyee

David J. Climenhaga is an award-winning journalist, author, post-secondary teacher, poet and trade union communicator. He blogs at AlbertaPolitics.ca. Follow him on X @djclimenhaga.

A 53-year-old woman with shoulder length brown hair stands at a podium which has a blue sign saying "Alberta Recovery Model."
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans for 150-bed ‘compassionate intervention centres’ in Edmonton and Calgary Monday, surrounded by people who back the idea. Photo via Alberta government.

Make no mistake, the two "compassionate intervention centres" planned by Alberta’s United Conservative Party government will be jails.

At a fancy televised news conference in Calgary Monday with a large cast of supporters, Premier Danielle Smith and Mental Health and Addiction Minister Dan Williams — both of whom are under a dark political cloud as a result of their prominent roles in the continuing dodgy contracts scandal — said the government would spend $180 million to build the two new drug jails, one in Calgary and one in Edmonton.

Each jail will have 150 "secure" beds. Presumably there will be a steel toilet with no lid behind the locked door to each room, although we were spared that detail at the news conference and in the boastful news release that claimed without evidence the so-called "Alberta Recovery Model" makes this province "an international leader in addiction treatment and recovery."

The news release also stated as fact that Alberta has established a "gold standard" opioid addiction treatment apparently not discovered by all the other jurisdictions that are dealing with this deadly worldwide crisis.

Well, one doesn’t need to be an expert in addiction treatment to know from the controversy among experts surrounding this long-telegraphed plan — which seems to have been inspired by the premier’s former chief of staff, Marshall Smith — that these are highly tendentious claims.

While the announcement and news conference are clearly an attempt to distract the public from the scandal sparked by the startling allegations in former Alberta Health Services CEO’s Athana Mentzelopoulos’s wrongful dismissal statement of claim, the government’s plan to incarcerate drug users, even if on sincerely compassionate grounds, nevertheless warrants grave concern.

In particular, we should be wary of the claim that the government’s planned "compassionate intervention legislation" — which is still being cooked up somewhere in a back room of the Legislature Building, another hint this news conference came with an unrelated agenda — "would allow family members, guardians, health care professionals, police or peace officers to request an addiction treatment order for Albertans who are a danger to themselves or others due to their addiction or substance use."

This sounds very nice, but between the lines it smacks of police being able to toss people into jail on a whim without a hint of due process.

Given past hints dropped by Danielle Smith that her government would use the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to enforce this law in the face of likely court challenges, we should not be reassured by the promise "safeguards would be built into the compassionate intervention legislation to ensure individual rights and freedoms are protected."

Unless you’re a Postmedia political columnist, that is, in which case the opportunity to be able to say something nice about the Smith government after weeks of troubling stories must have come as a huge relief.

Nevertheless, notwithstanding Williams' claim during the newser that "this is a health care policy, this isn’t a justice policy," the sensible conclusion is that the UCP intends not only to build jails in which people can be quickly incarcerated without meeting the standards of a normal judicial proceeding of the sort required to imprison someone for a Criminal Code offence, but that it is prepared to do so in defiance of constitutional norms of a free society.

Researcher Euan Thomson, author of the Drug Data Decoded blog, compared the plan last night to expanding conversion therapy and rebuilding residential schools on a mass scale.

"The UCP should be repealing the Protection of Children Abusing Drugs Act for the safety of Albertans," he said Monday. "Instead, they’re building the Compassionate Intervention Act for the benefit of the private treatment industry."

The opioid crisis is a real crisis that is taking real lives. But the UCP appears willing to use the promise of a largely untested and highly controversial approach to addiction for political gain.

Political use of therapeutic treatment with high potential for abuse should always be cause for concern. In 2025, watching the history unfolding south of the Canada-U.S. border, can we be confident that drug "treatment" will never be abused in Alberta as psychiatry was used to remove dissidents who openly contradicted official dogma from Soviet society during the years Leonid Brezhnev was leader?

That could never happen here. Right?

Finally, given the revelations in a series of news stories in recent weeks, talk of multi-million dollar contracts to build new facilities of any kind should make any Albertans' spidey senses tingle.

"Albertans have every reason to question this government’s ability to deliver addiction services — or, frankly, any sort of health care — in an ethical way," said NDP mental health and addiction critic Janet Eremenko.

"This government cannot be trusted to dole out either capital or operating contracts to private providers under the shadow of these serious corruption allegations," she said in a statement sent to media.

"The UCP’s failure to manage the surgical centre contracts at the heart of this scandal shows why Albertans should be skeptical of any potential political interference in future deals." [Tyee]

Read more: Alberta

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll