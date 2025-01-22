Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Opinion
Politics

There Is Only One Way to Fight a Bully

Canada must quickly inflict maximum pain to stop Trump’s tariffs.

Emmett Macfarlane 22 Jan 2025The Tyee

Emmett Macfarlane is a professor of political science at the University of Waterloo. This piece is drawn from his blog Declarations of Invalidity.

A 78-year-old light-skinned man with styled blondish hair stands at a podium and holds one fist in the air.
If Canada wants to stop Donald Trump’s attacks, it needs to punch back even harder. Photo by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock.

Donald Trump has said he will impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada starting next week. There is a general expectation Canada will retaliate with tariffs of its own, on selected goods, in response.

If this is the sum total of Canada’s response, it will not be enough. The economic impact of the United States’ tariffs on Canada will be devastating. The economic impact of similar tariffs by Canada on the United States will be relatively minor.

We need to punch the bully in the nose, and to do that, we need to be far more aggressive in our thinking. To achieve a proportionate response, we need disproportionality.

Already there are pacifists and appeasers. Pacifists are arguing we shouldn’t fight. That tariffs will only hurt us. Economist Kevin Milligan correctly noted on Bluesky that, yes, the actions we take will impose costs and pain on all of us, but the point of retaliation is to show the United States we will not stand by and cave to economic pressure, and that we need to push back to compel Trump to reconsider his actions against Canada sooner, rather than wait it out and suffer prolonged consequences.

The appeasers are even worse than the pacifists. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has suggested we simply roll over, give Trump what he wants and hope the bully will be nice to us.

If taken seriously, Smith’s ideas serve only to undermine Canada at a time of economic war. Caving to the bully who threatens our sovereignty and security is beneath the role of any public office-holder, and Smith’s cowardice and willingness to capitulate demonstrate just how unworthy she is to hold office.

Canada needs to punch back with something more fierce than mere retaliatory tariffs, and the federal government has full authority to enact the needed measures unilaterally.

In addition to import tariffs, we should impose export tariffs — or even export bans — on oil and gas, crucial minerals and anything else vital to U.S. interests.

Beyond that, we should treat Trump and members of his administration like Elon Musk as akin to Russian oligarchs. That means targeted bans on Starlink, X and even Tesla should be seriously considered. Starlink is a particularly easy target given the security threat it represents, and there are other ways to ensure people in rural areas have internet access.

We should also ban the purchase of cryptocurrencies that Trump, his wife and others have created to enrich themselves while in office. (Beyond the naked corruption, the entire category of cryptocurrency itself is mostly a venue for criminality and pyramid schemes, not to mention environmentally destructive.)

We need to impose meaningful costs on the United States for its economic aggression, and we need clear messaging — indeed, an advertising blitz — to make sure Americans know why they face rising costs and that Trump can easily end the war he is about to start.

Canada is the 10th-largest economy in the world, and we need to act like it. There are few legal or constitutional limitations on the actions the federal government can take in an emergency like this. The only question is whether our elected leaders can come together and show us, and Trump, that they have the will to fight. [Tyee]

