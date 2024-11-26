Please Advise! Has the Art of Political Cabinet Making Changed?

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

David Eby unveiled his new cabinet last week. South of the border, Donald Trump is in the midst of unveiling his. What do you think?

Signed,

Saint Joseph

Dear Joe,

In putting his team together, Premier Eby surely relied on the most up-to-date methods. Dr. Steve wasn’t there but imagines the interviews went like this.

Spencer Chandra Herbert is now in charge of Tourism. “I hate foreigners,” Chandra Herbert might have said. “They're eating the cats, they're eating the dogs. British Columbia is for British Columbians.”

Ravi Kahlon remains housing minister. “We have more than enough housing. Frankly, I think we are overdoing it. Our primitive ancestors lived in caves. I saw a movie with Raquel Welch once. She was hot. And lived in a cave. I also think we should wear more fur.”

Diana Gibson is in charge of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Get off my back,” she could have said. “I had a job last summer, remember? I'm trying to play Final Fantasy VII with my friends. Do you mind?”

Ravi Parmar is at Forests. “Trees are the leading cause of traffic disruptions. Tree attacks have soared this month, damaging cars, homes and power lines across B.C. The only good tree is a dead tree, as any woodpecker knows. Until we eliminate trees, we will never win the war against squirrels.”

Dr. Steve is not exactly sure about the accuracy of the above quotes, but he is pretty certain the sentiments must be on point.

After all, that's how you make a cabinet these days — you look to hire people who hate the portfolio and oppose its ostensible goals. We are seeing the new methods in their fullest perfection in the United States, as Donald Trump puts his team together.

Dr. Steve is old enough to remember a time when felons made licence plates rather than cabinets. But the wise electorate has spoken. Now Trump's picks are putting the mental back in governmental.

He has placed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in charge of Health and Human Services. That's the very definition of a sick joke. RFK Jr. hates fluoride and vaccines and once said AIDS was caused by drug use and lack of sleep, that the pandemic was a cover story for the installation of 5G networks, and the coronavirus was engineered to spare Jews and Chinese people.

It's hard to believe so much idiocy could come from one mind, which is why Dr. Steve does not believe in the Single Brain Worm Theory. There must be a writhing mass of them in there. His tenure in government may have viral effects. Watch for Dr. Steve's next book, How to Profit from the Coming Measles Boom!

Any leader looks for kindred spirits when making a team, and Trump, having been found liable for sexual abuse by a civil jury, has been stocking up. Pete Hegseth, his pick for secretary of defence, was investigated for sexual assault after a 2017 incident and paid off his accuser. Linda McMahon, the wrestling executive Trump chose as education secretary, was accused in a recent lawsuit of failing to prevent the sexual abuse of teenage WWE workers.

Then there was Matt Gaetz, Trump's initial pick for attorney general, a man investigated for drug use and sexual involvement with minors. At this rate, a surge in U.S. sexual assaults might be expected as potential Trump nominees pad their resumés.

But bow your heads, Trumpers, for one mighty candidate has fallen. Someday, Gaetz will be recognized among the great explorers, like Magellan or Amundsen, for it was Gaetz who finally discovered the elusive line Republican senators would not cross.

The resulting vacancy could have been a great opportunity for an FBI sting operation — lure criminals out of hiding by announcing Trump just nominated them for attorney general. It would have been perfectly plausible.

As it was, Trump nominated well-known Florida sycophant Pam Bondi, who has her own weirdness going on. She once got into a legal battle with some Hurricane Katrina victims because she adopted their dog and wouldn't give it back.

Please Advise! Should Canadians Fear the Return of Trump? read more

Which brings us to Kristi “I Shot My Dog” Noem, Trump's choice to head up Homeland Security. Somebody probably had to explain to Trump that Cruella de Vil was a fictional character or she'd be the next commerce secretary.

Barriers are falling, friends. Russian asset Tulsi Gabbard will be in charge of intelligence services, domestic extremist Sebastian Gorka in charge of counterterrorism, TV snake oil peddler Dr. Oz in charge of Medicare, a box of raccoons for the Food and Drug Administration and who knows what.

Dog assassins, dognappers, sexual criminals, loony-tunes, imbeciles and of course the obnoxious twerp who has turned Twitter into Spirit Halloween — they are all breaking new ground. The Trump administration is a civil rights movement for incompetent low-lifes.

Surely David Eby can see which way the wind is blowing. Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are already busy sucking up to Trump by proposing bilateral trade deals. Eby needs to show he, too, is singing from the Trump songbook.

Is it too late to put Johnny Depp in charge of BC Ferries?