Please Advise! What’s with the Wave of Alberta and Ontario Ads?

Dear Dr. Steve,

On Hockey Night in Canada this weekend, there were so many ads for Alberta and Ontario, sometimes back to back. Alberta is running a $7-million “Scrap the Cap” ad campaign, while Ontario's even more costly ads are about what an economic powerhouse Premier Doug Ford's province is.

What's the deal with all the provincial plugging?

Signed,

Doug Smith

Dear Doug,

Yes, the airwaves have been full of messages from strange, illogical lands ruled by fearsome yet fraudulent potentates. There are also a lot of ads for the movie Wicked. The difference between Alberta and Oz is that in one of them, the Wicked Witch of the West is green.

The Alberta ads are attacks on the federal government's new plan to cap oil company emissions. Dr. Steve will not dive into the question of whether Ottawa's proposed policy is the best approach. He is too obsessed with the ads themselves. They have Dr. Steve rolling his eyes so much that he's been bumping into furniture.

“As Canadians,” the Alberta ad begins, “we can all agree quality of life matters.”

A promising start. Yes, on that issue we can all agree. Quality of life matters — for instance, the quality of life that results when everything is not on fire all the time, the lifestyle improvements that come when a walk in the park does not result in emphysema and the sun does not always look like it is angry about something you did. Is that what the ad refers to?

No, you sad, singed koala, that is not what the ad means. It refers to money.

“Having a place to call home matters,” the ad continues. “But Ottawa has a different agenda. Their energy production cap will cut your family's budget. It means a more expensive grocery and fuel bill and less money for your family's rent or mortgage.”

The accompanying images show Canadians going backwards — a mother and sad little daughter taking groceries out of their cart, movers walking backwards to the moving truck because there will be no new split-level home for this bereft family. Watching the ads, you might think going backwards is a bad thing, which is confusing for anyone familiar with Premier Danielle Smith.

One cannot help but look at the sad little girl in the grocery store and wonder what Mom is telling her. Probably that the bad people in Ottawa want to deny her the God-given right to pay cash for a Dodge Ram pickup, equipped with cow-catcher, that will allow her to plow through frightened elk and frantic pedestrians as she flees the burning hellscape that once was Red Deer in the year 2038.

“It also means job losses from coast to coast to coast,” the ad goes on. “And less invested in clean technology.”

At this point Dr. Steve's television actually threw up. Less investment in clean energy? That's Danielle Smith's entire policy. She has rigorously attempted to shut down Alberta's alternative energy sector. The Alberta government claiming bigger oil profits would lead to more clean energy is like RFK Jr. saying vaccine research would benefit from more brain worms.

“We say let common sense prevail,” the ads conclude. “Tell the feds to scrap the cap.”

Odd that Alberta's Venn diagram shows no overlap between common sense and science.

The Ontario ads are a little more straightforward. It's standard rah-rah stuff. But there's plenty to unpack there too.

“Have you heard?” the ads enthuse. “There's a place where it's all happening!”

Many will find themselves nodding in agreement, at least until they realize he's not referring to Taylor Swift. “And what if we told you,” the ad goes on to say, “that place is Ontario, the place you already call home?”

Well, you might reply, you don't call Ontario home. But save your breath. If you don't live in Ontario, no one is listening anyway.

The ad extols Ontario's economic development, including “over $44 billion in new investments in the first electric vehicle and battery plants in Canada.”

To be fair, it's only a 30-second ad. Not much time for details. For instance, no room to mention how much of that money came from Justin Trudeau's Liberal government. Nor was there space to mention how Pierre Poilievre's federal Conservatives intend to scrap the Liberal mandates phasing out gas-powered vehicles, a move that could impact EV sales. No mention either that Belgian firm Umicore has put the brakes on its planned battery plant near Kingston, or that Ford (the company, not the dude) has decided to delay production of electric SUVs at an Oakville plant until 2027.

But really, 30 seconds is gone in a flash. One must be brief.

Since most of the planned Ontario production is intended for the United States, they might also have spared a few seconds to muse about Donald Trump's hatred of EVs (his pal Elon notwithstanding) and love of tariffs. Tariff, Trump says, is “the most beautiful word in the dictionary.”

That statement may actually be cause for optimism, since Trump wouldn't know a dictionary from a Bundt cake.

But premiers Ford and Smith both seem intent on placating the incoming ignoramus by attacking Mexico and proposing bilateral trade deals with the United States instead.

It's the old “hope the ogre eats me last” strategy. Perhaps they could make extra sure by inviting U.S. attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz up to judge the Miss Teenage Canada pageant.

Meanwhile the TV ads will keep pitching us on the magical lands of Alberta, Ontario and Oz. Remember, friends, flying monkeys keep our economy strong. And pay no attention to the premiers behind the curtain.