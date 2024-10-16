Danielle Smith Spends Albertans’ Money to Elect Poilievre

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Alberta

Danielle Smith Spends Albertans’ Money to Elect Poilievre

The UCP’s $7-million ‘Scrap the Cap’ ad campaign has more to do with politics than provincial interests.

David Climenhaga 16 Oct 2024Alberta Politics

David J. Climenhaga is an award-winning journalist, author, post-secondary teacher, poet and trade union communicator. He blogs at AlbertaPolitics.ca. Follow him on X @djclimenhaga.

A 53-year-old light-skinned woman with long dark brown hair stands at a podium with a sign that says “Scrap the Cap.”
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s case against caps on oil and gas emissions is based on misinformation, say experts. Photo via Alberta government.

Surely everybody understands that the point of the United Conservative Party government’s $7-million “Scrap the Cap” scare campaign announced Tuesday is to use Alberta taxpayers’ money to campaign against the Trudeau Liberals in the leadup to the yet-to-be-called next federal election?

Why do you think the gloomy grey videos of an unhappy family wheeling backwards and putting faintly East German looking food cans they can no longer afford back on the shelves of a supermarket will be played in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, all provinces where someone figured out Pierre Poilievre’s federal Conservatives could use some traction?

The ads demanding that the federal Liberals place no cap on oil-and-gas sector emissions will also run in Alberta, of course, to keep the home fires burning, as it were, and no doubt the campaign is being announced now instead of next month to bolster Premier Danielle Smith’s chances in her leadership review in Red Deer at the start of November.

A reporter asked at Smith’s news conference Tuesday, why now? She responded with a far-fetched claim the timing was intended to ensure the naughty feds don’t announce something awful at the COP29 United Nations climate conference from Nov. 11 to 22 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Brace yourselves, Alberta taxpayers, for the cost of the doubtless huge Alberta delegation that will make its way to the windy city of the Caucasus.)

“We have to be the most worried that the federal government is going to be preening on the international stage, and trying to win favour with a certain environmental set, and they’re going to try to brag about what they can do back in Canada,” she said, unconvincingly. “That’s the reason why we would do it now. I think there’s a real danger that we’re going to see some ridiculous policies announced in Baku in the coming weeks.”

According to the government’s news release, the cap would result in 115,000 lost jobs and cost the economy billions. It trotted out as evidence some studies by the usual right-wing think tanks and consulting firms, one of them famously commissioned by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

Last spring, journalist Max Fawcett, writing in the National Observer, quoted a federal official describing that fanciful S&P Global analysis report commissioned by CAPP as “so deeply flawed, it amounts to disinformation.”

The Calgary-based Pembina Institute called the same report as “another example of economic modelling that assumes the industry takes very little meaningful action in its current operations to reduce emissions and therefore has no choice but to limit production, which is misleading for Canadians.”

But it’s probably too much to ask Smith and the rest of the UCP to scrap the crap when they demand that Ottawa scrap the cap.

Misuse of taxes and sophomoric rhyming slogans are the nature of modern conservatism.

Smith was accompanied to the news conference by Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz (“this production cap means billions in revenues down the drain”) and Energy Minister Brian Jean (“a cap on oil and gas production will kill jobs and investment”). Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf was on set too, looking as grim as the other three, but only as a walk-on, with no scripted lines.

Neudorf, of course, is the minister responsible for last year’s seven-month ban on new renewable energy projects and the UCP’s continuing efforts to smother renewable projects in Alberta, which drew a sharp response from the federal government Tuesday.

“It is pretty clear that Premier Smith is using this to distract from her own anti-energy policies that have put 24,000 Albertan energy jobs, $33 billion in investment, $54 million in local tax revenues, and enough energy to power 98 per cent of Albertans’ homes at risk,” federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in a joint statement.

“Repeating a lie does not make it true,” the statement said. “Our government’s commitment is to drive down pollution from the oil and gas sector, not to cut production. Canada’s oil and gas industry recognizes this imperative: they know that reducing their pollution is necessary for their own long-term competitiveness.”

“Canadians know that when oil and gas companies are making record profits, they should be doing their fair share and investing back in clean technologies that create good-paying, sustainable jobs for Albertans, all while protecting our environment,” the statement continued.

The federal ministers concluded: “Instead of wasting $7 million in taxpayer dollars to spread thoroughly debunked disinformation to appease her base ahead of her leadership review, Premier Smith should focus on collaborating with us to protect Albertan energy workers — now and for decades to come.”

While Smith wasn’t very convincing about the timing of her announcement, she is probably right when she described the Trudeau government as being on its last legs.

“This is when I would anticipate that if they don’t see a pathway to re-election by being reasonable and working collaboratively, that they’re going to pass all kinds of policy, knowing that it would be complicated and take some time to undo it,” she claimed, an interesting if unintended comment on the UCP’s own modus operandi.

Indeed, that is exactly what the Smith government is doing with its destructive and costly program of breaking up Alberta Health Services and replacing it with four expensive separate bureaucracies, each with its own highly paid leadership.

Thus, also Tuesday, presumably by coincidence, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announced the appointment of Kim Simmonds, assistant deputy minister of strategic planning and performance at Alberta Health, as chief executive officer of “Primary Care Alberta,” the latest breakaway health care agency.

It will be extremely difficult for a more responsible and competent future government, even if it employs all the king’s horses and all the king’s men, to put Alberta Health Services back together again and get rid of the unneeded bureaucrats and UCP loyalists hired to engineer chaos in health care. [Tyee]

Read more: Alberta

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll