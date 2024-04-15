Please Advise! Why Does Bill Maher Blame Canada?

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article – I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point – the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics
Media

Please Advise! Why Does Bill Maher Blame Canada?

The comedian has some funny fears about our country. Sweden, too.

Steve Burgess YesterdayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

A middle-aged white man with greying hair gestures with his arms out on a brightly lit television set.
Maher’s Canada vs. US calculations could not be replicated in the lab by Dr. Steve. Photo via HBO.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Bill Maher just did an episode of his HBO program Real Time in which he warned that Canada is a dysfunctional society.

What do you think, Dr. Steve?

Signed,

Timmy

Dear Tim,

Let's face it, it's all been downhill since The Beachcombers went off the air.

Maher is certainly correct that Canada has problems. He mentions our health-care system and its undeniable drawbacks, while citing increased air pollution and an influx of immigrants as frightening signs. “At its worst, Canada is what American voters think happens when there’s no one putting a check on extreme wokeness,” Maher said.

Wokeness and immigrants — two jockeys of the Apocalypse, for sure. And the Book of Revelation does have a verse about how the End Times will come when clouds swallow the sky, the seas boil, and Salt Lake City gets an NHL franchise. (They should definitely call that team the Salt Lake City Jazz, by the way.)

Maher cited air pollution as one worsening Canadian problem. Wildfires have been a major contributor to bad air quality ratings in Canadian cities. Could the problem be our woke forests? Or perhaps Maher's contention is that Canada has a problem with climate change, in which case the wisest strategy for Americans is simply to avoid Canada. We're a bunch of carbon-tax-axing lunatics up here.

“For decades,” Maher said, “places like Vancouver and Amsterdam and Stockholm seemed idyllic because everything was free and all the energy we needed was produced by riding a bike to your job at the windmill.”

Well yeah, until Mayor Ken Sim came along. If he keeps messing up the bike lanes, we'll all have to drive to the damn windmill gig.

Certainly, many Canadians will agree with Maher's criticism of our health-care system. Health care in the U.S., by contrast, is pretty great… if you're Bill Maher. No lineups for the likes of Bill. In fact, given an annual salary of $10 million, America is the greatest country in the world.

When contemplating Maher's spiel, Dr. Steve is reminded of Donald Trump. Last month the once-and-future potentate offered up a Truth Social post asking Americans: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

Hell of a question to ask in March 2024, exactly four years after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic and the world came to a screeching halt in the face of the greatest global health crisis in 100 years. So, a puzzling query — unless you consider the source. Were you better off four years ago? Sure, if your name is Donald Trump. Four years ago you were president of the United States. You could push a button in the Oval Office and Mike Pence would bring you a Diet Coke. Four years ago you were not sitting at the defendant's table in a New York courtroom.

Just as every word Trump speaks is really about Trump, it may well be Maher's fears of a woke socialist paradise are mostly about Maher.

Maher has often expressed his distrust of Muslims, notably in a 2015 episode with guest Chrystia Freeland when he said, “This idea that somehow we do share values, that all religions are alike, is bullshit.” And Maher remains disturbed by the influx of foreigners into this country. “Last year, Canada added 1.3 million people, which is a lot in one year,” he told his appalled studio audience last week, all of them no doubt screened for U.S. passports and Bibles.

Canada has indeed welcomed a great many immigrants. (Give us credit though — we did manage to get rid of Ted Cruz and Elon Musk.) When discussing immigration in Canada, economists point to a mixed bag of consequences, typically citing both increased economic growth and increased upward pressure on housing prices. Not typically mentioned is Donald Trump's contention that “immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country,” perhaps because ethnic blood poison is not considered a reliable economic indicator.

Without using rhetoric quite so naked, Maher has mined similar ground. He has previously sounded the alarm about immigration to Sweden, once a bastion of blondeness but soon, perhaps, a land where even “Clairol Nice 'n Easy” will not fully conceal the dark, spreading roots. Similarly, a loss of sovereignty and border integrity could transform Canada into a vassal state where vast tranches of our GDP are gobbled up by Taylor Swift, and the Stanley Cup dwells in Las Vegas. It may already be too late.

But if Canada really is in trouble, Maher will be pleased to know we have our own leaders echoing his concerns and promising a future untroubled by wokeness. And how will that future look? Hard to say, but there is one intriguing scenario playing in local theatres right now.

The new blockbuster Civil War bills itself as a realistic portrayal of conflict between Texas and California. Dr. Steve has not yet seen the film but assumes the message it delivers is: “Dude, Canada sure is messed up.”

As for the Real Time with Bill Maher program, it is taped in Los Angeles. Careful, Bill — if that movie scenario ever comes true, you could be deported to Dallas. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics, Media

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about AI?

Take this week's poll