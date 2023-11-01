Saskatchewan Joins Alberta in Backing Government Law-Breaking

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Become a monthly Tyee Builder
Support us annually
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics
Alberta

Saskatchewan Joins Alberta in Backing Government Law-Breaking

Moe’s latest challenge to the carbon tax is illegal. But Trudeau still might fold.

Lisa Young TodayThe Tyee

Lisa Young is a professor of political science at the University of Calgary. Her newsletter on Alberta politics is What Now?!?

A florid white man with short hair, a blue suit, white shirt and red tie smirks at the camera. He’s wearing a large silver watch and sitting behind a microphone.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe: 'He’s apparently just ordering some folks to ignore federal law because he says so, or so it seems,' writes Lisa Young. Photo by Heywood Yu, the Canadian Press.

I’ve been away, and I’m a little jet-lagged, but it seems to me that we’ve just seen the first use of the Alberta Sovereignty Act.

By the government of Saskatchewan.

On Monday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced provincial gas utility SaskEnergy won’t collect or submit the federal carbon tax on natural gas used to heat homes starting on Jan. 1.

How can he do that, you might be asking? Short answer: he really can’t. As University of Alberta economist Andrew Leach has pointed out, Moe’s essentially directing the executives of SaskEnergy to break federal law and possibly land themselves in jail. And Moe doesn’t even have the legal fig leaf that the Alberta Sovereignty Act would give the Alberta premier if she decided to issue a similar order. He’s apparently just ordering some folks to ignore federal law because he says so, or so it seems. (Is this better than giving the order under the authority of the probably unconstitutional sovereignty act? Not really.)

Ironically, the Alberta premier can’t issue a similar order because there’s no Crown corporation responsible for selling natural gas to customers in Alberta. It’s not every day a conservative premier is secretly jealous that she doesn’t have a Crown corporation handy!

(Truly dedicated readers of What Now?!? might recall that when the Alberta Sovereignty Act was first introduced almost a year ago and we were all trying to figure out how or if it might be used, I kept insisting that the only way I could imagine it being invoked was through a Crown corporation. Consider this paragraph a short victory lap!)

Even though Moe beat her to it, Premier Danielle Smith promised in Monday's speech from the throne that there would be plenty of sovereignty act-ion coming soon to Alberta if the federal government doesn’t abandon Operation Let Alberta Freeze in the Dark.

Much as I deplore Moe's and Smith’s willingness to shred the rule of law in their fight against Ottawa, I’m increasingly skeptical that the Trudeau government will be able to maintain its stance on the carbon tax and other measures. Over on X, I opined that the decision to exempt heating oil was the moment the Trudeau government jumped the shark. Now I’m stuck with the image of Justin Trudeau as the Fonz on water skis, desperately trying to seem cool even though his moment has passed. And, to bend the metaphor way out of shape, Moe and Smith are the sharks circling because they smell blood in the water.

More seriously, the Trudeau government has demonstrated that there are limits to its political will to maintain and move forward on its climate policies. Its clumsy effort to hold on to seats in Atlantic Canada has further emboldened Moe and Smith. None of this bodes well for the Canadian federation. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics, Alberta

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Should BC Introduce Vacancy Control?

Take this week's poll