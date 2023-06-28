Please Advise! Is Kevin Falcon Toast?

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Independent journalism needs you

The internet and how we share information online is once again going through a major upheaval, with huge news organizations shutting down and laying off journalists, and the rise of AI and a new type of disinformation threat.

At The Tyee, we resist chasing trends or rapid growth at all costs. Our top priorities are to simply to show up every day with original, fact-based, public interest journalism, publish it on an easy-to-read site that doesn't charge anything to access, and build a sustainable news organization.

How are we able to ignore every shiny new object that comes our way? We have the direct support of our audience, who pay us to keep laser-focused on just doing the best journalism for and about our region that we can do. Nearly ten thousand Tyee readers pitched in to our editorial budget last year, which means we have the resources to pay our team of staff reporters and editors to focus on the most important stories that matter to you.

A paywall-free, quality news organization that shows up each day with good journalism is a rarity these days, and we don't take our readers' support for granted. The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and every dollar that is contributed goes towards producing more journalism.

If you care about having good journalism in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You pick the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
BC Politics

Please Advise! Is Kevin Falcon Toast?

No, says Dr. Steve. Maybe his party just needs another new name.

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

Kevin Falcon, in a black jacket and tortoise-shell glasses speaks to an audience.
BC United Leader Kevin Falcon said his party’s poor performance was 'not altogether surprising' after its name change. Photo by Darryl Dyck for the Canadian Press.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Two B.C. byelections were held Saturday, in Langford-Juan de Fuca and Vancouver-Mount Pleasant. The NDP held both seats comfortably. But the real story was the relative collapse of the BC United vote — Elena Lawson finished fourth in Langford-Juan de Fuca, behind the BC Conservatives and the Green Party, winning only 8.6 per cent support. In Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, BC United's Jackie Lee pulled in a whopping 13.7 per cent.

Is this trouble for Kevin Falcon?

Signed,

The Count

Dear Count,

Now, let's be fair — this was not a collapse of the BC United vote. There never was a BC United vote. The Party Formerly Known as the BC Liberals was making its initial appearance on the ballot as the rechristened BCUP.

As christenings go, this one was akin to the ship sinking or the baby drowning. Kevin Falcon's rebrand from BC Liberals to BC United appears to be going as well as that time Burger King tried selling low-calorie french fries.

Falcon said it was all to be expected. “We knew we only changed our name 10 weeks ago and that we were going to pay a price for that, and we did, and that’s not altogether surprising,” Falcon said.

Still, other recent rebrandings have certainly gone more smoothly. Maybe Falcon should have merged with the Saudis. That's always lucrative.

It's interesting that this brand trouble comes as U.S. voters are grappling with the so-called “No Labels" movement, a ratfucking enterprise that is paradoxically proving just how important labels can be in politics.

Names do matter, it turns out. Not everyone is a political junkie paying close attention to current events — many voters step into the booth like they walk down the grocery aisle, looking for their usual. That is at least one part of the vile formula that continues to power Donald Trump — he leads one of the two established U.S. political brands. People who decide they don't like the Democrats may simply switch to the other team, disregarding the fact that the other team is now essentially a stack of rabid weasels wearing human clothes. The Republicans today are like Franz Kafka's Gregor Samsa — he was still called Gregor Samsa, even after he turned into a cockroach.

Now that the BC Liberals have dropped their nationally known brand, the BC Conservatives are right there with an old-school logo. And sure enough the BC Conservatives pulled 20 per cent in Langford-Juan de Fuca, good for second place. Pizza Hut executives must dream of the day Domino's will rebrand as Flat Circle Foods Inc., and the provincial Conservatives must be feeling similarly optimistic about their fortunes. The party still faces challenges however, such as all the things their candidates say and do. That stuff can be a problem.

Falcon says the new party name just hasn't caught on yet. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to make sure people understand the new BC United,” he said, “who we are, what we stand for, and that was reflected in the results.”

But isn’t that just the optimistic spin? Falcon says it's a matter of brand unfamiliarity. What if it isn’t? Changing the name gives the BC United leader plausible deniability. Maybe people remember the party all too well. Maybe they were rejecting the product.

At any rate, Premier David Eby is not taking the bait. With BC United's failed market test to spur him, a snap provincial election would have been tempting. But the NDP leader says no — next year’s scheduled election date will remain in effect.

That could give Falcon some breathing space to remind voters of just what BC United is all about and the policies his party represents.

And if that doesn't work? Maybe a free car giveaway. Offer two-for-one MLA coupons. Hey, here's an idea — how about a new name? [Tyee]

Read more: BC Politics

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Summer Air Quality?

Take this week's poll