Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Please Advise! Are Trump and Putin Headed to the Crowbar Hotel?

Hope warranted? Legal scholar Dr. Steve renders his judgements.

Steve Burgess YesterdayTheTyee.ca

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.
A caricature shows Vladmir Putin carrying Donald Trump along a trail through a field.
What are the odds Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin team up for a future jailbreak? Drawing by DonkeyHotey, Creative Commons licensed.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile Donald Trump has told supporters he expects to be arrested this week.

Are the chickens finally coming home to roost for these autocrats?

Signed,

Hopeful

Dear Hope,

These chickens you speak of — are they by any chance Republicans? When it comes to Putin and Trump you don't get more chicken than the GOP.

Take Trump's former dogsbody Mike Pence, for whom the crazed mob erected a gallows at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence recently said “History will hold Trump accountable” for his role in inciting the insurrection. By the way, Pence's middle name is Richard. Dr. Steve mentions this just in case you thought his middle name might be “History.”

Oh no — it won't be Mikey who removes his cloak of servility, gets up on his hind legs and bravely challenges his old master. Pence now says arresting Trump would be wrong. So next time a cop stops you for texting while driving 120 kilometres an hour through a school zone, just tell them, “Mike Pence says history should judge.”

Crime boss Donald Trump, a.k.a. Don “Whitey” Bulgy, says his possible arrest will be an outrage. But of course that's all relative. There seems little chance that an arresting officer will kneel on Trump's neck for nine-and-a-half minutes. If Trump didn't have a problem with the killing of George Floyd he has set the bar rather high for outrageous arrests. A perp walk won't be enough — he'll need a perp wedgie.

The first charges will apparently come from Manhattan and relate to the Stormy Daniels payoff, but Trump has enough pending charges to fill up a theme week on Wheel of Fortune. For one, there's the little matter of attempting to overthrow democracy. Trump's recent declaration that his supporters should rise up to fight his arrest is not what you would call exculpatory. Rather like: “I will make mincemeat out of anyone who accuses me of cannibalism!”

Among his many, many crimes and misdemeanours, it was recently revealed that Trump failed to report and return more than 50 gifts from foreign leaders, which are government property. He allegedly stole some fancy golf clubs. He needs to give those back. He allegedly made off with a $12,000 silk carpet. It must be returned. He allegedly took home a larger-than-life painting of himself. Trump needs to... you know what, we're good there. You hang on to that one, champ. And you can keep the Trump-Shaped Bikini Wax Kit too. Sean Hannity will want that for his birthday.

A Trump trial would certainly be something. If nothing else it will be worth following just to hear Trump make up judge nicknames: Judge Dreadful, L'il Gavel, Sleepy Ito. About now he probably regrets trading Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

As for Putin, he celebrated his indictment by the International Criminal Court with a visit to the bombed-out city of Mariupol last weekend. Footage of the trip will feature prominently in the new Tucker Carlson production, The Tourist Invasion of Ukraine. There will be some nice shots of Putin enjoying a blood-orange gelato.

Putin cannot be taken into custody as long as he stays in Russia. So his reasons for invading Crimea years ago have now become clear — he needs somewhere to vacation. This ICC indictment could backfire if Putin ends up invading the Carnival Cruise Line.

On the other hand, there is another place besides Russia where ICC verdicts are not officially recognized — that would be the United States of America. If things get too hot for Putin he could always go to Florida and hang with his gay-bashing buddy, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Or he could dig a cozy spider hole in Sen. Josh Hawley's yard.

More likely Putin will probably end up like Al Pacino in Scarface, holed up in the Kremlin, snorting borscht as his enemies close in. Except when Putin says, “Say hello to my little friend,” he'll mean Tucker Carlson.

Dr. Steve is keeping his expectations for actual prosecutions low. But just in case, he hopes Rudy Giuliani's Masked Singer outfit is back from the dry cleaners. He may be back in front of the cameras soon. [Tyee]

