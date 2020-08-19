People Are Partying. Others Are Paying a Terrible Price

I can’t get this out of my mind.

Yesterday I had one of my three visits this week to my sister who is in long-term care. She has cognitive challenges and, with the exception of one van ride to transfer to a new facility, she has not been out of her facility since March.

During my visit, we watched Adrian Dix and deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson release B.C.’s latest COVID-19 numbers — 236 new cases in three days.

My sister’s face crumpled.

After a moment she turned to me and said, “Do you think we’ll be able to be together for Christmas?” My heart broke. I didn’t know how to answer.

She celebrated her birthday with a cake pop and a balloon and one person in her room.

She hasn’t seen or petted my dog since March.

She talks to her adult daughter on the phone while watching her through a window. It’s the same for other family members.

Her favourite thing to do is to give someone a hug. Now we keep six feet apart.

If she goes out of the facility to see a medical specialist, she will need to quarantine in her room for 14 days. Not her facility, her room.

I’m her designated visitor. Only one is allowed under COVID-19 restrictions. We visit in her room or the courtyard; walking around the facility isn’t allowed.

If I get a cold, I can’t visit her until 14 days after the disappearance of my symptoms. No one else can visit her during that time in my place.

She has cognitive challenges but understands that as the numbers climb every day, the likelihood of her getting out into the world gets smaller.

Don’t get me wrong. I appreciate everything that is being done to keep her safe and I am so grateful every night that we have got through another day and she is still healthy. I am so grateful to everyone from her caregivers to the facility managers to the public health officers and ministry officials working so hard to keep her safe.

And I happily will do whatever is necessary to continue to keep her safe.

When you go to that party, you know you could do better. When you choose to ignore social distancing or don’t wear a mask, you know you could do better.

But if you insist on your right to party during a pandemic, spare a thought for my sister.

She’s spent 160 days doing her part in this pandemic. It’s 130 days until Christmas. Please help her spend Christmas with her family.