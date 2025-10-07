Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can't buy

While there's more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who's holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We're not. We're a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we've grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Labour Rally Challenges 'Out of Touch' Government

Supporters protest at the legislature as a BCGEU strike heads towards a sixth week.

Andrew MacLeod TodayThe Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee's legislative bureau chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at [email protected].

A crowd of people holding flags and banners stand in front of a stage set up outside the B.C. Legislature.
About 10,000 people rallied at the legislature Monday to support striking BC General Employees’ Union members and call for more spending from government. Photo for The Tyee by Andrew MacLeod.

As the fall session of British Columbia’s legislature opened, some 10,000 striking government workers and their supporters rallied on the lawn.

"This government’s out of touch with working people in this province," said Paul Finch, the president of the BC General Employees’ Union. "We expect better out of this government. I think most working people in this province expect better out of this government."

The BCGEU has been escalating its job action over the past five weeks and as of Friday had more than 17,000 members on strike or taking other job action, about half of the number who work for the core government.

Another union representing government workers, the Professional Employees Association, now has 900 members striking across the province, including some 300 lawyers working in the Attorney General’s ministry.

PEA’s executive director, Melissa Moroz, said the government’s offer would be a step backwards for workers. "It’s about fairness and dignity and respect and compensation that values the work that we perform," she said. "The public is with us and this government is out of step."

Finch expressed frustration with the lack of progress at the bargaining table, but also with the government’s broader failure to address key issues.

Working people want fair wages, safe communities and access to health care, said Finch. "These are things we want in our society, and they’re not delivering on it."

The NDP and the labour movement have deep and long connections.

The president of the BC Federation of Labour, Sussanne Skidmore, is also a vice-president of the BC NDP, a past candidate for the party and treasurer of the national NDP.

"Your fight is our fight," she said at Monday’s rally, noting she is herself a BCGEU member.

A burly middle-aged light-skinned man wearing a blue suit speaks to a group of reporters.
BCGEU president Paul Finch accused the NDP government of being out of touch with working people. Photo for The Tyee by Andrew MacLeod.

"Strikes are what you resort to when an employer just won’t listen," she said. "When you strike our government should be sitting up and taking notice... You deserve respect. You deserve wages that keep up. You deserve a fair offer and you deserve a fair deal."

Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said she is looking at the strike as finance minister, not through a political lens.

"It would be impossible not to listen," she said. "They’re outside my office. We hear them loud and clear, but the reality is we must find an agreement that is both fair to these government workers, but also to taxpayers in British Columbia."

Bailey said back-to-work legislation is "not something we’re looking at at this time."

Even with so many workers on strike government services are being delivered as normal, she said. "I know a lot of people are working really long hours to try to keep things moving forward as best they can."

The government has put forward an offer it feels is reasonable, said Bailey, adding it would keep salaries for most members in line with inflation while providing greater increases to some of the union’s lowest paid workers.

Last week the BCGEU said the government had raised its offer to two per cent in each of the next two years and the union had countered with a demand for four per cent each year. The government maintains it has offered five per cent over two years.

During the rally Finch led the crowd in a chant of "One day longer! One day stronger!"

"We planned to go out much longer than this, so we’re prepared," Finch told reporters. "Our members are strong and they’ve got a good resolve, but you always hope it would end earlier."

The union will keep escalating until the government gets the message, he said. "I think the breaking point’s going to come when government gets in touch with where people are at." [Tyee]

