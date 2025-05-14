Gregor Robertson Is Carney’s Choice for Housing Minister

The B.C. government welcomed Prime Minister Mark Carney’s decision to put former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson in charge of housing in his new cabinet.

“I’m pleased to see the housing minister will be from British Columbia,” said Ravi Kahlon, the province’s minister of housing and municipal affairs. “I’ve seen what the prime minister has laid out as far as the key initiatives to address housing and I think that will be beneficial to British Columbia.”

When Carney announced the 28 members of his cabinet Tuesday morning it included just two full ministers from B.C.: Delta MP Jill McKnight, in Veterans Affairs; and Robertson, who represents Vancouver Fraserview-South Burnaby, in housing and infrastructure. Robertson is also responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.

A co-founder of the Happy Planet juice and soup company, Robertson was mayor of Vancouver from 2008 to 2018. Prior to that he was an NDP MLA for Vancouver-Fairview for three years.

“I think it bodes well for us to be able to have a constructive relationship with the federal government,” said Mike Farnworth, who sat in the legislature with Robertson and now serves as the province’s minister of transportation and transit.

Housing is “a huge issue here in British Columbia as well as being right across the country,” said Farnworth. “He has a good knowledge of the housing situation out here in B.C., not just in the Lower Mainland but also around the province.”

In his 2008 mayoral campaign Robertson promised to end street homelessness by 2015.

Kahlon said he doesn’t blame Robertson for failing to deliver on the promise.

“I’ll never criticize any elected official who puts their hand up to say ‘I’m going to help address homelessness,’” he said. “We know how challenging it is and how hard it is, and that’s why elected officials have hidden from the idea of wanting to take responsibility and step up. We need more leadership. We need people to step up.”

During the federal election campaign, Carney promised to double the pace of construction to build 500,000 homes a year and launch a program to develop publicly owned land into housing using prefab construction methods.

Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad said he loves that B.C. is represented in the federal cabinet but has doubts about Robertson’s role. “Not quite sure he would be the person I would appoint to a position like that given his record in Vancouver, given his record of some of the problems that have been created over a period of time that he was an integral part of.”

To make housing more affordable the government needs to involve the private sector and drive wage growth, said Rustad. “Government writing the cheque will not solve the long-term problems we have with our housing.”

Critics, including the federal Conservatives, have pointed out that real estate prices soared in Vancouver during Robertson’s time in office.

“Mayors don’t determine housing prices, but mayors do bring a wealth of experience,” said Farnworth. “He’s served in this legislature, he’s got a good understanding of the housing market in this province, he understands the importance of housing.”

Carney also appointed 10 secretaries of state, three of whom are from B.C.: Stephen Fuhr from Kelowna in defence procurement; Stephanie McLean from Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke for seniors; and Randeep Sarai from Surrey Centre in international development.