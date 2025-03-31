BC Shares Spring COVID, Flu and Measles Update

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

We're heading into a federal election, and journalism is under threat.

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Health

BC Shares Spring COVID, Flu and Measles Update

Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged British Columbians to check their measles vaccination status.

Michelle Gamage 31 Mar 2025The Tyee

Michelle Gamage is The Tyee’s health reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, a middle-aged woman with light skin tone and a blonde bob with bangs, wears red glasses, a black shirt, and a pink linen button-up shirt, and stands at a lectern that reads, ‘Standing Strong for BC.’
British Columbians wanting to protect themselves from COVID-19 will be able to get a spring vaccine starting April 8, Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday. Photo via BC government Flickr.

Around 40 people were in hospitals across B.C. with COVID as of Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press conference.

For COVID, “really that’s the lowest it’s been in many years, since the summer of 2020,” she said.

But COVID is an illness that tends to surge in the spring and summer, she said.

British Columbians wanting to protect themselves from COVID-19 will be able to get a spring vaccine starting April 8.

This is the same vaccine that was offered during the fall and winter vaccination campaigns but could boost the immunity of anyone who hasn’t had a COVID vaccine or infection in the last three months, said Andy Watson, communications director for the Public Health Officer.

The province is offering an mRNA vaccine that protects against the KP.2 COVID-19 subvarient. During the fall and winter campaign, 1.1 million British Columbians got vaccinated against COVID and 1.3 million got vaccinated against the flu. B.C. has a population of 5.7 million people.

B.C. has been experiencing its worst flu season since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Henry said. She added that RSV peaked in February but has been steadily decreasing since.

People at highest risk of serious illness are recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to get the spring COVID shot. This includes adults 65 and older, Indigenous adults 55 and older, anyone living in long-term care facilities and individuals six months and older who have been diagnosed as clinically extremely vulnerable.

B.C. will prioritize these high-risk individuals for vaccination, but the general public is welcome to book their shots as well, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told The Tyee.

Notifications to book an appointment will start April 8 and shots will be available until June 30 at around 400 pharmacies and health-care centres across the province. Public health units will also have vaccines available for children under 12.

On Friday as Henry spoke about the spring vaccination campaign, she also declared cold and flu season over.

That means people are no longer required to wear masks in all health-care settings — but Henry said people are still encouraged to mask up.

Five cases of measles in BC

Henry also said as of Friday there are five cases of measles in B.C.

All five people seem to have caught the infection while travelling in Southeast Asia.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing cases of measles in parts of Canada, with outbreaks in Ontario and cases here in B.C., and around the world,” Henry said. “Measles can cause serious illness, particularly for young people who are not vaccinated. And we have tragically had one death in Canada last year.”

An unvaccinated child, who was younger than five years old, died in Hamilton in May 2024, the CBC reported.

Henry encouraged everyone to check their health records to make sure they have had their two measles vaccinations. Measles vaccines are free in B.C.

The Tyee previously reported that B.C.’s current measles vaccination rate is lower than in Gaines County, Texas, where a recent measles outbreak killed one adult and one six-year-old.

Parents of children who are now seven, eight and nine years old should double-check their kid’s vaccination records to make sure the pandemic didn’t disrupt their kid’s immunization schedule, Henry said.

Anyone born before 1970 is assumed to have immunity to measles from a previous infection. Anyone who got a single dose of the measles vaccine before 1996 is recommended to get a second dose to be fully protected.

“If you’re not sure or don’t have your records, getting an additional dose does not have any harms and it makes sure you are protected for the rest of your life,” Henry said.

One dose of the vaccine offers between 85 and 95 per cent protection, and two doses offer 97 to 100 per cent protection from getting sick if exposed, Dr. Jia Hu, interim medical director of the BC Centre for Disease Control’s immunization programs and vaccine-preventable diseases team, previously told The Tyee.

Because there are usually very low rates of measles infection in B.C., the government recommends all children get their first measles vaccine at one year old, and their second around the time they enter kindergarten.

Families with young children who are travelling to areas where there are measles outbreaks can get their child their first measles vaccine at six months old, and their second between one to four years old, the Health Ministry said.

This includes for travel to Ontario, where 572 cases have been reported since an outbreak was declared in October 2024, and Quebec, where 40 cases have been reported since an outbreak was declared in December 2024.

Henry said there have been 40 hospitalizations in Ontario due to measles infections. Most of the people hospitalized were children. She added there have also been outbreaks in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan.

“These have been linked to other large outbreaks in North America, particularly in Texas, in the U.S. and in Mexico,” she said.

If a child gets their first vaccine at six months, they will require two additional doses of the vaccine after they reach 12 months to be fully protected, the Health Ministry said.

Babies younger than six months “aren’t eligible” for the measles vaccine because their immune systems are not yet ready for this type of vaccine, Henry said.

An unvaccinated person can get sick after being exposed to a very small amount of the virus. It can take up to two weeks before they start showing symptoms. That person would be infectious before they start feeling sick, Henry said.

“That’s what’s so worrisome about this virus and why it’s so important that we take those measures now to protect ourselves from getting infected in the first place,” Henry said. [Tyee]

Read more: Health

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Has Your Social Media Use Changed?

Take this week's poll