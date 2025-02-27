Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Eby Looks at Tariffs on US Coal Shipped Through BC

Vancouver is a major export port for coal shipments, which its US counterparts reject.

Andrew MacLeod 27 Feb 2025The Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee’s legislative bureau chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

A 48-year-old light-skinned man wearing a suit stands at a microphone in front of a stone building.
‘Any opportunity, we should take it in the event the Americans decide to attack our families in this way,’ Premier David Eby told reporters outside the legislature Wednesday. Photo for The Tyee by Andrew MacLeod.

B.C. Premier David Eby said Wednesday he raised with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the possibility of targeting shipments of coal from the United States as a response to President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs.

“These are coal products that are coming from Montana and Wyoming through British Columbia for export to a global market because western ports along the U.S. won’t carry that product,” Eby said after participating in a virtual meeting with other Canadian premiers and Trudeau.

“It is an opportunity for a product that the feds have already said they’re going to phase out by 2030, to use it to send a message to the United States about the level of co-operation and integration of our two economies,” he said. “Any opportunity, we should take it in the event the Americans decide to attack our families in this way.”

Since winning election and returning to office earlier this year, Trump has threatened to apply 25 per cent tariffs to most goods entering the United States from Canada and Mexico, plus additional tariffs on steel and aluminum, and a reduced rate of 10 per cent on energy.

Trump initially said the tariffs would be implemented in February but at the last minute delayed them to March 4. Reports Wednesday said Trump had announced a further delay to April, while another White House official was quoted saying there hadn’t been a decision on an extension.

“The nature of this is so destabilizing,” Eby said, adding that he had been unaware during Wednesday morning’s meeting with Trudeau and the premiers of Trump’s latest remarks. “This is a rapidly evolving issue. There are multiple tariff threats against Canada. There are changing days. It’s not even totally clear from his statement what he meant.”

“This is no way to run a country,” said Eby.

Earlier in the week Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad proposed applying B.C.’s carbon tax to thermal coal from the United States passing through the province.

During question period Monday Eby said there were challenges with Rustad’s proposal, but he would explore it.

In comments to reporters Wednesday Eby said targeting U.S. coal isn’t something the province could do on its own.

“It’s federal railways,” he said. “It’s an export product that goes to a federal port. It appears to be squarely federal jurisdiction, but we are aware that the federal government is looking at non-tariff measures that can send a message to the United States.”

Canada and B.C. are under threat and good ideas can come from anywhere, Eby said.

“We need to be all hands on deck on this,” he said. “We shouldn’t be divided at the provincial level or the federal level. If there are things we can do to respond to the Americans, we should do it. If there are things we can do to strengthen our economy and diversify our markets, we’re going to do it.” [Tyee]

