Meet the Cleaners Taking Control of Their Work

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Labour + Industry

Meet the Cleaners Taking Control of Their Work

Instead of being low-paid employees, they chose to launch a co-operative and be the owners.

Isaac Phan Nay 24 Jan 2025The Tyee

Isaac Phan Nay is The Tyee’s labour reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

Three people look at the camera. The two on the left have medium-light skin tone and dark hair and are wearing glasses. The person on the right has light-toned skin and blond hair.
Paulina Cruz, Lulu Hernández and Hayley Postlethwaite, co-founders of the Cleaning Co-op, are working toward a worker-controlled enterprise. Photo supplied.

Lulu Hernández said when she first started working as a cleaner in Vancouver, she just accepted the long hours and low wages that were the industry standard.

But two women she met on the job helped her realize her workday could be different, Hernández said.

“We were just dreaming about having a company where we are all women and fairly paid and a community,” she said. “We had all these ideas, but we didn't know what we were creating until we put the name on it.”

Hernández is one of the three founders of the Cleaning Co-op. Since incorporating in May 2023, the co-operative has grown to employ about 20 women and gender-diverse employees, including cleaners and administration staff. It offers residential, commercial and hospitality cleaning services across Metro Vancouver.

The founders say the model means the cleaners get to keep a larger share of their business’s revenue, earn a living wage and improve their working conditions.

Meanwhile, industry experts say the cleaners are part of a growing number of workers taking ownership of their services to meet a rising cost of living.

For Hernández, the Cleaning Co-op was a way to leave what she calls an exploitative contract.

She arrived in Vancouver on a temporary foreign worker permit in 2019 from Mexico, employed by a local cleaning company. Hernández said she understood the company would support her as she tried to become a permanent resident.

She travelled across Metro Vancouver seven days a week, mostly cleaning vacation and short-term rental units.

She earned $20 per hour and took home $18. She said she was not paid for the time she spent in transit between rental units — often hour-long commutes, she said — meaning she would often be compensated for only four hours after a full day of work.

“It's not like they said verbally, ‘You need to work for us 24-7,’ but it felt that way because they were helping me with my paperwork,” she said. “I felt like I owed something to them.”

Hernández wouldn’t share the name of her former employer. But the conditions she worked under are typical in Vancouver.

According to the federal jobs bank, as of December the median pay for light-duty cleaners — a federal category for workers who clean hospitals, hotel rooms, residences and more — in B.C. is $20 per hour.

While cleaning a short-term rental in Vancouver, she met Hayley Postlethwaite. At the time, Postlethwaite was managing the rental unit for her landlord.

As they chatted in passing, the two women realized that while Postlethwaite was paying up to $140 for the cleaning service, Hernández was making only $30 for the job.

Postlethwaite saw a chance for change.

“I was like, ‘You know, you can do this yourself, right? You can clean and keep your own profits.’”

Postlethwaite, Hernández and their friend Paulina Cruz formed their own cleaning business in 2022.

Postlethwaite said she handled administration at first, while Hernández and Cruz did most of the cleaning. As their client list grew, the three women kept 60 per cent of their revenue and put the rest into cleaning supplies, transportation and other business expenses.

That year, the three women reached out to Surrey-based co-op developer Solid State Community Industries for help with their business and financial support.

Solid State helped the cleaners secure grant funding and a secure line of credit with a credit union, and offered a $20,000 no-interest loan.

It was while working with the developer that Postlethwaite said the cleaners realized they wanted to form a co-operative.

Worker co-operatives are owned by employees and are democratically controlled by workers instead of investors or private owners. Some include all employees as voting members and some just recognize a core group.

The Cleaning Co-op has no boss, and the three owners vote on business decisions. Postlethwaite said the model helped the group retain more of their revenue, meant they were treated fairly and changed their work culture.

“If someone has cramps or someone's sick or someone needs to stay home with a sick kid, there's never going to be a culture where you feel anxiety about not being able to perform,” she said. “Your worth isn't going to be attached to your productivity.”

Madelyn Read, education and communications manager with the BC Co-op Association, said the cleaners are among a growing number of organizations experimenting with the co-op model in the province.

“People are really struggling financially,” Read said. “The cost of living is so high and people are really looking for a way to find secure, stable, good, well-paying employment, and I think people are looking for solutions in the co-op model.”

The association’s membership includes the Greater Vancouver Community Credit Union, Kootenay Bakery Café and Vancouver Co-operative Radio.

In co-ops, workers are the ones in charge, Read said. “Rather than collectively bargain against a management team, you eliminate that process. You are working together as members of the co-operative to make those decisions together.”

Read estimates there are about 700 co-ops in the province, including housing co-ops, non-profits and businesses.

Kendra Strauss, a labour studies researcher at Simon Fraser University, said co-operatives offer workers a way to organize outside of a union or as small businesses.

“It both concentrates and realizes worker control,” she said.

Strauss said the model is increasingly popular with sectors affected by gig work, like cleaners, delivery and ride-hailing, where unionizing has proven difficult.

“We're seeing them spring up across industries where exploitation is rife,” she said.

Still, co-operatives face unique challenges. Strauss said workers take on more risk with ownership, and without a direct hierarchy, some worker co-operatives face challenges making democratic decisions when they increase in membership.

The Cleaning Co-op has grown to employ about 20 people, including international students and foreign workers.

Its clients include short-term rentals, residences, offices and car-sharing platform Modo Co-operative’s fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles.

“Members started reporting much cleaner cars,” Jane Hope, Modo’s director of marketing and communications, said.

“We want to help other co-operatives, and source from other co-operatives whenever possible.”

When the Cleaning Co-op incorporated in 2023, it set the cleaners’ wage at $24.08 — the living wage that year.

Postlethwaite said she plans to raise workers’ hourly wage to $27.05 this year, after the living wage in Vancouver jumped again.

The business is still finding its feet. The co-op offers employees counselling services and plans to offer a full benefits package this year.

While at present only the three founders are owners, Postlethwaite said this year the company will open a pathway for employees to get ownership stakes too. [Tyee]

Read more: Labour + Industry

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll