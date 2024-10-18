Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher



News
Art

This BC Group Reduces, Reuses and Regifts Lego

MimeX is building community by giving back, one plastic brick at a time.

Katie Hyslop 18 Oct 2024The Tyee

Katie Hyslop reports for The Tyee.

A diptych. On the left, a young man with dark hair assembles Lego sets on a ping-pong table in a basement. On the right, a hand holds two small Lego figures.
MimeX Social Society members sort donated Lego destined for youth and seniors’ organizations. Photos via MimeX Social Society.

Tired of stepping barefoot on small plastic bricks? Pulled one too many little yellow people out of your pet’s mouth?

Are you ready to leggo your Lego collection?

The MimeX Social Society will clean and organize your unwanted Lego and turn it into kits to give to cash-strapped youth and seniors’ organizations.

MimeX, a youth-led society based in the Lower Mainland previously known for a mix of online and in-person food, art and music festivals, put out a call this summer that they were seeking used Lego and new or gently used art supply donations.

Society co-founder Elaine Han and member Simon Wang, who came up with the idea for the drive, note the benefits of creative play and artistic expression for both young adults and seniors.

But as any parent on a budget knows, Lego is not cheap. Growing up, Wang couldn’t have every Lego set he desired. It made him think about other young people who can’t afford Lego, especially those experiencing homelessness or living in poverty.

“So we were thinking donating these would be good, especially now. I also have a lot of Lego from the past just lying around,” he said.

Using money MimeX Social Society raised through Krispy Kreme fundraisers, Han and Wang printed off door hangers and posters on cardboard boxes for community and art centres with information on how to donate both Lego and art supplies.

A medium-sized cardboard box sits on a table outside a yellow building. On the box is a light blue poster asking for Lego donations. A green plastic basket of crayons sits on the table in front of the box.
MimeX Social Society placed Lego donation boxes in Lower Mainland art and community centres. Photo via MimeX Social Society.

Some donors simply left donations in the boxes. Others contacted MimeX with a time and address where they would leave their donations outside. Han and Wang used transit to collect donations.

As now-second-year students at the University of British Columbia, their U-Passes helped keep costs down.

After they’d secured donations, Han and Wang located seniors’ and youth organizations and called them up to see if they’d benefit from free art and Lego supplies.

Cleaning, sorting and repacking the kits was even more time-intensive. While some donations consisted of complete Lego sets, others were more of a smorgasbord.

Han and Wang spent days in their parents’ basements, soaking the Lego in soapy water, sorting the pieces by colour and assembling them into pre-existing sets or sets they made up.

Altogether, MimeX had received about $1,000 worth of Lego and art supplies when they spoke to The Tyee in late August. They’ve distributed 20 donated art supply packs and Lego kits to date.

Ten assembled packs of paints, paper, coloured pencils and paint trays are lined up on a tiled floor.
Han and Wang made packs of donated art supplies, including coloured pencils, paints and canvases, to distribute to seniors’ and youth organizations. Photo via MimeX Social Society.

Outside of their MimeX duties, both Han and Wang volunteer at seniors’ homes in their communities. Han thought that seniors, especially those experiencing cognitive decline, could benefit from playing with Lego, too.

Seniors’ homes such as Hawthorne Seniors Care Community agree.

“The gently used art supplies and Lego from MimeX society is appreciated as many residents in our long-term care setting benefit from engaging with a variety of materials,” Kendra Cumiskey, a recreation therapist at Hawthorne, told The Tyee via email.

A diptych of a Lego jeep set and a set with a pyramid, two figurines with guns and a palm tree.
Some of the donated Lego came in sets, while MimeX Social Society assembled their own sets with miscellaneous pieces. Photos via MimeX Social Society.

Organizations such as Covenant House Vancouver were more interested in art supplies like paints, coloured pencils and canvases.

“We have a large variety of art supplies that we gathered from our community, including canvases, paintbrushes, paints, coloured crayons and a lot of different varieties of art supplies, and we package them into different sets that we donate,” Han said.

A diptych of two young people with medium fair skin and dark hair, holding clear plastic bags of arts supplies and standing outside a concrete building with stone entry pillars.
Simon Wang and Elaine Han drop off art supplies to Seton Villa Retirement Centre. Photos via MimeX Social Society.

Art supplies can help foster community and combat loneliness in seniors’ homes, Han said, as they allow residents to participate in craft-making events together.

“These materials offer creative outlets that engage both the hands and minds of our residents, encouraging socialization, cognitive stimulation and even some playful competition,” Nellmarie Uludag, recreation and leisure program lead at Seton Villa Retirement Centre in Burnaby, told The Tyee via email. Seton Villa received a donation of art supplies from MimeX.

“For many of our seniors, engaging in arts and crafts brings back fond memories of hobbies they used to enjoy. These donations also give residents a sense of purpose, whether through individual projects or shared moments with others,” Uludag said.

If you live in the Lower Mainland and have Lego or art supplies you want to donate, you can contact MimeX Social Society Ma via email. [Tyee]

