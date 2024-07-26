Spotting Wildfires from Space

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
News
Science + Tech
Environment

Spotting Wildfires from Space

As wildfire seasons intensify, the Canadian government is investing $170 million to install fire-detecting satellites.

Jen St. Denis 26 Jul 2024The Tyee

Jen St. Denis is a reporter with The Tyee covering civic issues. Find her on X @JenStDen.

A satellite image from space shows a large stretch of forest, with some clouds overhead.
A satellite image shows smoke from wildfires in northern BC on May 11. This satellite image comes from NASA, but the Canadian Space Agency is working on a satellite system designed for tracking wildfires. Image via NASA Earth Observatory.

At 10:30 p.m. on Monday night, residents of Jasper, Alberta, were told to evacuate as a forest fire crept closer to their town. Despite firefighting efforts, photos and video now show many buildings in the National Park townsite have been burned to the ground.

Wildfires are becoming more frequent and intense, and fire behaviour can be hard to predict with current technology. Evacuations can be ordered with just hours’ notice to spare.

In Canada’s vast northern boreal forests, wildfires are often started by lightning and can grow for days or weeks undetected.

But three federal agencies are working on a satellite system that could help to detect fires earlier and map their behaviour with more accuracy.

The Canadian Space Agency hopes to launch WildFireSat in 2029. Data from the specially designed satellites will then be fed to Natural Resources Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada. The federal government has committed $170 million for the project.

Ellen Whitman, a forest fire research scientist with Natural Resources Canada, said satellite data from NASA’s MODIS and VIIRS satellites are already used to track fires in Canada.

But the new satellite system is being designed for the sole purpose of detecting and tracking wildfires.

“Essentially it would always be facing Canada, instead of getting a glimpse in the morning and a glimpse in the evening, which is what we get with the other satellites that weren't designed for this,” Whitman said.

“And then we can choose to focus it on that particular window of time where that fire behaviour is the most severe.”

Wildfires often pick up speed and intensity from 4 to 7 p.m. — a period that is not captured by current satellites.

WildFireSat will be the first permanent satellite installation designed specifically for fire monitoring and will carry an instrument that measures Fire Radiative Power — “the rate of outgoing thermal energy from an active fire.”

The satellites will be able to measure the rate of fire spread and should help to improve smoke forecasts, as well as the carbon emissions from wildfires.

Human-caused climate change is causing wildfire seasons in Canada to become longer and more intense. In 2016, a devastating fire led to the evacuation of the entire town of Fort McMurray in Alberta. Since that year, entire-city evacuations and alerts have become more common. In August last year, the city of Yellowknife, with a population of 22,000 people, evacuated as the town was surrounded by fire.

The fire season of 2023 was the most destructive on record in British Columbia, with over two million hectares burned, tens of thousands of people evacuated and hundreds of structures lost.

Wildfire costs soared to over $1 billion, compared to $718 million in 2021, the next most costly year. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Should BC Hit the Brakes on LNG?

Take this week's poll