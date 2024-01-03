Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher



News
Media
Science + Tech

Incredibly Creative Ways Tyee Readers Share Our Stories

Zuckerberg’s doing all he can to block us from Instagram or Facebook. But smart folks invented hacks.

Christopher Cheung and Sarah Krichel YesterdayThe Tyee

Christopher Cheung reports on urban issues for The Tyee. Sarah Krichel is The Tyee’s social media manager.

A purple background with an Instagram logo at centre and a Tyee logo peeking out from behind it.
What happened to The Tyee’s Instagram? Meta pulled the plug. But that didn’t stop our readers from sharing our content.

Instagrammers, you’ve probably noticed that @TheTyee has gone dark since Meta brought in its block in July.

A view of The Tyee’s Instagram page shows no stories and displays a notice saying ‘People in Canada can’t see this content: In response to Canadian government legislation, news content can't be viewed in Canada.’

A shame because we’ve racked up over 14,000 followers and pointed many of you to our pages for the first time. It’s also where you got to peek into our newsroom and tag along with our reporters in the field.

Not only have the accounts of The Tyee and Canadian news outlets been shut out of Instagram, no one in Canada can share links to our stories either. Users desperate to do so have tried URL shorteners, from Bit.ly to NewsProxy, but even they are unable to bypass Meta’s firewall.

Why is this? Since the Canadian government passed the Online News Act, results to a bill that was meant to prop up an industry facing mass layoffs, social media rife with disinformation, the rise of unreliable AI content, the war on journalism, and more — have been mixed. Google was set to ban news but managed to strike a deal at the 11th hour, and Meta has no plans of going back on its news ban on both Instagram and Facebook.

Diving into the New Year with all this uncertainty, it’s likely some newsrooms feel the ground shaking beneath them. We feel that too.

And yet, our journalism is being widely shared on Instagram anyway, from old-fashioned screenshots and paragraphs plunked into the captions. Some of you have even created your own images with our logo and headlines with creative graphics to boot.

A view of an Instagram post from @conundrumpress that lays out The Tyee’s banner, a story headline that reads ‘Surrealism at Its Most Pointed’ and an image of surreal artwork Classification Crisis — which includes hawks preying and eating other birds against a colourful watercolour background — from Victoria artist Sonja Ahlers.

We’re still making videos! Though the Reels we used to post on Instagram now live mainly on TikTok @the_tyee. We’ve introduced you to people like a young union organizer that took on Starbucks and brought you to cool places like Kitsault, a ghost town abandoned in a mining bust. While we can’t share Reels anymore, we encourage you to follow us over on TikTok so you don’t miss out on our video storytelling.

With some 19 million active Instagram users in Canada, we know it has become a space where many of you hope to find reliable information communicated in visual ways.

Thanks for keeping us alive on the platform. Here’s a sample of what we’ve noticed you doing.

The shout out:

A view of an Instagram post from @be.friendlier of the words ‘the best sites for environmental news in Canada’ against a yellow background and cut outs from a newspaper and an image of a wooded mountain range.

The screenshot:

A view from an Instagram post from @kelowna_hart that includes a screenshot from a Tyee story about the arrests of the Drug User Liberation Front activists and the raiding of their offices and homes.

The story in a nutshell:

A view of an Instagram post from @pathlegalca of a graphic that includes the Tyee headline ‘Indigenous Justice and a New Path for Canada’ s Prisons’ and an excerpt from the article.

The spicy quote:

A view of an Instagram post from @bamboozled73 that includes a link to the Tyee article titled ‘Too Many Non-profits, Too Many Problems?’ and an excerpt from the article.

The cover story:

A view of an Instagram post from @optoutnews that includes The Tyee logo and the headline and cover image from the article titled ‘Why First Nations Bear the Brunt of BC’s Drought.’
A view of an Instagram post from @filipino_bc that includes the lead image, headline and deck of the Tyee article ‘Fighting Workplace Abuse by Building Community.’

Thanks for getting creative in the name of sharing independent journalism, no matter what government legislation, Big Tech or other red tape gets in the way. This 2024, we’re going to continue to provide the storytelling worthy of those very efforts.

This article is part of an occasional series on how Canadian media became intertwined with major tech platforms, and how it’s affecting Canadians and their access to journalism.

If you want to stay in direct contact with The Tyee, sign up for our free newsletter here. [Tyee]

