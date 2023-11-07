Vancouver Spent $550,000 to Evict Hastings Campers

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Become a monthly Tyee Builder
Support us annually
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Rights + Justice
Housing
Municipal Politics

Vancouver Spent $550,000 to Evict Hastings Campers

Advocates say the money would have been better spent improving services for unhoused people.

Jen St. Denis TodayThe Tyee

Jen St. Denis is a reporter with The Tyee covering civic issues. Find her on Twitter @JenStDen.

Two VPD officers, in black clothes and yellow reflective vests, look down the street. Between them is a black garbage bin labelled "Personal Storage." Behind them is a tent covered with a blue tarp and more people and possessions.
Police and city workers attempt to remove a woman’s tent from Main Street on April 5 during a camp-clearing operation that focused on East Hastings Street. Photo for The Tyee by Jen St. Denis.

The City of Vancouver and Vancouver Police Department spent a total of $548,000 to clear a homeless encampment on East Hastings Street in April — money critics say could have been spent on providing badly needed services for the city’s growing number of unhoused people.

“You think of how many shelter beds could they have opened for that,” said Jean Swanson, a former city councillor who advocates for homeless people as a member of the Carnegie Housing Project.

The Carnegie Housing Project recently released a list of nine recommendations it said were urgently needed as winter approaches, from increasing the number of shelter spots to opening more daytime drop-in spaces.

The number of unhoused people in Vancouver shot up by 16 per cent between 2020 and 2023, meaning there are now 2,420 homeless people in the city, according to the most recent homeless count.

Across Metro Vancouver, homelessness grew by 32 per cent, with a total of 4,821 unhoused people counted. The voluntary point-in-time survey, which was conducted in March, is acknowledged to be an undercount of the actual number of homeless people.

The Hastings clearing operation was the most aggressive decampment that has taken place in the city in recent years. It was a departure from the city’s usual strategy of working with BC Housing and non-profit housing operators to secure housing and shelter spots before removing a camp.

On April 5, dozens of police officers and city workers cleared seven tonnes of tents and other belongings from a camp that had formed on Hastings Street between Carrall and Main. More than 90 tents were removed.

The city said it had no other choice because of the number of fires, violent incidents and sexual assaults happening in the sidewalk encampment.

But homeless people and shelter operators said there were not enough spaces for people to go to and the tent removal left some people without any shelter at all.

The Tyee asked for the total cost of decampment activities from April 5 to 12.

Figures released through freedom of information requests to the city and Vancouver Police Department show that police salaries and benefits took up $409,536 of the decampment cost.

The City of Vancouver’s total was $107,803 for labour, $21,572 for city equipment and leased equipment like trucks, $934 to hold tents at an impound lot and $7,875 to provide wheeled plastic garbage bins to homeless people to help store their belongings.

People are still being ordered to remove tents off of Hastings and the street is being regularly cleaned. But Vancouver’s homeless problem is far from being solved.

At a press conference last week, members of the Carnegie Housing Project and Downtown Eastside community organizations warned that they’re seeing more desperation and poor health in the vulnerable Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

Trey Helten, manager of the Overdose Prevention Society at Hastings and Columbia, said that during the winter months people crowd into the small storefront space and even try to hide under the tables, making it difficult to spot overdoses.

Gary Davison, a community liaison with Heart Tattoo Society, called for more medical outreach teams.

A tranquillizer called xylazine is increasingly being added to the synthetic opioid fentanyl, and xylazine injections are leading to persistent infections and abscesses in people’s limbs that are very hard to heal, especially when people are unhoused, Davison said.

The City of Vancouver is preparing to open 67 temporary winter shelter beds, 70 extreme weather response spots and 236 warming centre spaces this winter, in addition to the city’s 1,400 permanent shelter spaces.

The Carnegie Housing Project is calling for an increase in shelter spots to actually meet the number of people who are homeless.

The group also wants the city to:

The Carnegie Housing Project is also asking for changes to B.C.’s rent laws to require landlords to get approval from the Residential Tenancy Branch and have a homelessness prevention plan before evicting people from supportive housing and single-room occupancy hotels. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Should BC Introduce Vacancy Control?

Take this week's poll