BC Minimum Wage Rising to $16.75 in June

The Tyee works because of reader support.
Join us now.

Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you’re a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven’t come across my name before.

I don’t write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters’ payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Rights + Justice
Labour + Industry
BC Politics

BC Minimum Wage Rising to $16.75 in June

Seven-per-cent increase keeps up with cost-of-living, says labour minister.

Andrew MacLeod TodayTheTyee.ca

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee's Legislative Bureau Chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on Twitter or reach him at .

Labour Minister Harry Bains, in a grey suit, white shirt and blue-patterned tie, stands at a podium with flags behind him.
Labour Minister Harry Bains said future increases will be tied to the inflation rate. Photo via BC government.

B.C.’s minimum wage is increasing seven-per-cent to $16.75 on June 1 to match the rising cost of living, Labour Minister Harry Bains said today.

“We are not immune to global inflation,” Bains said during the announcement at a Victoria coffee shop. “When times are tough we need to make sure our lowest paid workers don’t fall further behind.”

The hourly rate is currently $15.65. The B.C. consumer price index rose by 6.9 per cent in 2022.

Bains said the government plans to introduce legislation to make it the law that future increases are tied to inflation, making it predictable for both workers and businesses.

“Our government will continue to build an economy that works for all British Columbians,” Bains said, noting that minimum wage increases are a key part of efforts to lift people out of poverty.

Marissa Iacobucci, a private liquor store employee who participated in the announcement, said that she received minimum wage until recently and workers like her deserve fair pay that they can survive on.

“Most of my co-workers live paycheque to paycheque and are struggling to pay for the necessities of living like rent, food and transportation,” she said. Many need to choose between paying rent or buying groceries, putting a strain on their mental health, she said.

The owner of 2% Jazz Coffee and host for the announcement, Sam Jones, said lifting the minimum wage helps small shops like his that already pay more than that compete with big corporations that prioritize profits over people.

The Community Social Planning Council of Greater Victoria reported that in 2022 a living wage in the region was $24.29 per hour.

The current minimum wage isn’t enough to meet people’s basic needs, said Jones. “There is still a long way to go.”

Bains said he has received a report from the Fair Wages Commission on closing the gap between the minimum wage and living wages and will have more to say about it soon.

Asked about businesses that may be struggling with rising costs, Bains said that many have been having a hard time attracting and retaining workers and that offering a higher wage will help.

Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Minister Brenda Bailey said only 3.5 per cent of workers in the province were paid the minimum last year and most employers see the importance of paying a living wage.

There will be an announcement coming soon about further help for small businesses, she said.

The government says about 150,000 workers — many in food services, grocery stores and retail — now earn less than $16.75.

According to the Retail Council of Canada, B.C. already has the highest minimum wage among provinces. Only the Yukon territory, where the rate rose to $16.77 an hour on April 1, will have a higher minimum wage after B.C.’s increase.

Under the previous BC Liberal government the province’s minimum wage went from the highest in Canada in 2001 to the lowest and was frozen for a decade. After the NDP formed government in 2017 it struck the Fair Wages Commission that recommended a series of increases and indexing the wage to inflation. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Free Contraception Should Be Available Across Canada?

Take this week's poll