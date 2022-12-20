First Nations Will Fight Back after Danielle Smith’s Power Grab

Canada needs more independent journalism. Join us by Dec. 31

Thanks for stopping by The Tyee, and I hope the article you just read added something to your day. It was researched and written by our small but growing newsroom, and we show up every day with a mission to publish original, fact-based journalism that you won’t find anywhere else.

And why won’t you find it anywhere else?

Unfortunately, the news publishing industry has been in a slow-moving crisis for decades now, with many outlets laying off staff, and smaller teams having to do more with less. Not many news organizations can afford to do long feature articles and give their journalists many days to spend on each story.

That’s the tide The Tyee is swimming against – we exist to go deep on stories where others can’t or won’t go. And we publish these original stories every day on our site with no paywall. All of our stories are open for everyone to read.

The only reason we can buck the overall trend of the news industry in Canada is because a small percentage of our readers step up and commit to supporting our journalism at an amount that works for them. We call them Tyee Builders, and we wouldn’t be here without them.

We’re gearing up for 2023 with a special focus on solutions journalism, a style of journalism that investigates not just problems but what can be done about them.

To do this important work we need to raise at least $75,000 by the end of the year. Will you help us get there?

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher, The Tyee

Join Tyee Builders Now

We’re aiming to raise $75,000 to support our newsroom. Join us, won’t you?

Thanks for stopping by The Tyee, and I hope the article you just read added something to your day. It was researched and written by our small but growing newsroom, and we show up every day with a mission to publish original, fact-based journalism that you won’t find anywhere else.

And why won’t you find it anywhere else?

Unfortunately, the news publishing industry has been in a slow-moving crisis for decades now, with many outlets laying off staff, and smaller teams having to do more with less. Not many news organizations can afford to do long feature articles and give their journalists many days to spend on each story.

That’s the tide The Tyee is swimming against – we exist to go deep on stories where others can’t or won’t go. And we publish these original stories every day on our site with no paywall. All of our stories are open for everyone to read.

The only reason we can buck the overall trend of the news industry in Canada is because a small percentage of our readers step up and commit to supporting our journalism at an amount that works for them. We call them Tyee Builders, and we wouldn’t be here without them.

We’re gearing up for 2023 with a special focus on solutions journalism, a style of journalism that investigates not just problems but what can be done about them.

To do this important work we need to raise at least $75,000 by the end of the year. Will you help us get there?

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher, The Tyee

Join Tyee Builders Now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Indigenous

First Nations Will Fight Back after Danielle Smith’s Power Grab

The Kenney government worked to improve relations. Smith has tossed those efforts into the garbage.

David Climenhaga TodayTheTyee.ca

David J. Climenhaga is an award-winning journalist, author, post-secondary teacher, poet and trade union communicator. He blogs at AlbertaPolitics.ca. Follow him on Twitter at @djclimenhaga.
A dark-haired woman in a green shirt and blue jacket, wearing a pearl necklace, looks skeptically into the camera. She is at a podium in a drug store.
Chiefs say the UCP government’s sovereignty act is ‘a ploy to access resources and extract them at an unrestricted rate’ and ignores treaty rights. Alberta government photo.

Say what you will about Jason Kenney and his ideas, he made progress on persuading First Nations communities to buy into his vision of Alberta’s future.

Danielle Smith blew it all to smithereens in 64 days. That’s the length of time between the day Smith was sworn in as Kenney’s replacement to the day the chiefs of the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations declared it was clear from their discussions with Alberta’s new premier about her sovereignty act that she “does not understand our Treaty or our inherent rights nor does she respect them.”

While most of the rest of Alberta includes the territory of Treaty 7 and Treaty 8 First Nations, it is highly unlikely at this point that their view of their relationship with the premier and her party is any different. All have condemned the so-called Sovereignty within a United Canada Act.

Winning over communities that did not traditionally support Conservative political parties was long recognized as one of Kenney’s talents.

As a Conservative MP in Ottawa and one of prime minister Stephen Harper’s key lieutenants, Kenney was given the job of winning the hearts of Canada’s most recent immigrant communities.

As the National Post, the Pravda of Canada’s Conservative movement, put it in 2011: “Politically, he has succeeded in out-Liberaling the Liberals, charming ethnic communities by attending thousands of banquets across the country.”

“The massive effort paid off as the Tories broke through in a number of heavily multicultural urban ridings in the 2011 election, especially in Greater Toronto,” the Post’s writer continued. Even a harsh critic of Kenney’s career must concede that this is largely true.

After he entered Alberta politics in 2016 and soon succeeded with his plan to unite the Wildrose Party and the Progressive Conservatives and defeat the governing NDP, Kenney turned that charm on Alberta’s First Nations.

He clearly understood that he could not succeed with his dream of Alberta at the centre of a spiderweb of pipelines moving ever outward without significant buy-in from the First Nations whose territory, recognized in treaties with the Crown in the 19th and 20th centuries, encompasses all of the province.

In Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin MLA Rick Wilson, Kenney chose an Indigenous relations minister who was an empathetic and sincere listener.

“We’ve really been active in trying to promote working with Indigenous people, making sure that we do become those partners in prosperity that we talk about,” Wilson told a reporter.

Then Smith with her sovereignty-association talk won the leadership of the UCP in October, after Kenney had effectively been pushed out by the radical Take Back Alberta PAC.

She soon bigfooted her way into the former premier’s efforts to cultivate a relationship with First Nations with a string of patronizing commentary, a much-doubted claim to have Indigenous ancestry and statements about tearing up constitutional ways of doing business with Ottawa that obviously caused deep disquiet among First Nations leaders.

“By using the word ‘sovereignty’ in the name of this proposed Act, Premier Smith should not pretend to have authority over sovereign First Nations,” the chiefs of the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations said in in a news release back on Nov. 23.

“Treaty is the highest law to govern the land now known as Canada, its resources, and our Peoples,” that news release continued. “We understand the proposed Act as a ploy to access resources and extract them at an unrestricted rate, leaving the land unprotected.”

But the chiefs’ pleas to reconsider the act barely received a response, let alone meaningful consultation.

Indeed, while Smith kept Wilson on as minister, an unnamed official in his department revealed to media that Indigenous Relations was cut out of the sovereignty act process completely from the get-go.

The breach created by Smith culminated with the chiefs’ statement last week that “We do not agree that an invitation on the day of the Throne Speech is an inclusive approach to hearing Albertans and Indigenous voices in a meaningful way for such a dangerous piece of legislation.”

As veteran Alberta political reporter Graham Thomson argued in a thoughtful column in the Toronto Star, in Alberta’s First Nations Ms. Smith “has finally met a political foe she cannot ignore, ridicule and demonize.”

This is true. Although we mustn’t count on her government not to try all three if she can’t persuade First Nations leaders to change their minds upon hearing a few glib promises.

This breach is sure to have been made deeper by the fact Bill 1, the Sovereignty Act, passed by the Legislature on Dec. 7, was given Royal Assent on last week. So, for the moment, it is the law of the land – at least until the courts get to take a run at it.

Chances are good Alberta’s First Nations will play a significant role in giving the courts that opportunity. [On Monday, the Onion Lake Cree Nation announced it is suing Alberta over the act.]

Meanwhile, in Saskatchewan, where a conservative government that often takes its lead from Alberta has also introduced an unconstitutional bill similar in concept to the Alberta Sovereignty Act, First Nations chiefs warned that if the legislation is not scrapped, there will be a sharp response in 2023.

“If all else fails, we will blockade,” said Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Where Are You Feeling Inflation the Most?

Take this week's poll