BC Housing CEO Steps Down, Citing Violence

BC Housing CEO Shayne Ramsay announced today he is retiring because of violence in the Downtown Eastside and recent hostility towards a new supportive housing project in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Tyee’s 2022 Summer Reads List Our top recommendations for your TBR pile.

Ramsay, 61, has been head of the Crown corporation, which has an operating budget of $2.3 billion, since 2000.

“I think the shooting on Hastings Street, surrounded by the encampment and during another heat wave, finally did it for me,” Ramsay said. “I no longer have confidence I can solve the complex problems facing us at BC Housing.”

The announcement comes after an external Ernst & Young review found problems in the way BC Housing sometimes awards multimillion-dollar housing contracts with little or no documentation on why the decision was made.

After the review was made public, BC Housing’s board was quietly and suddenly replaced.

The Tyee reported Friday that BC Housing is still being investigated. The initial review identified issues that were outside the scope of Ernst & Young’s mandate which have “led to further work that is ongoing,” a government spokesperson said.

The government would not say which issues required more investigation or who is conducting the review.

Review Found Poor Budgeting and Oversight at Major BC Housing Operator read more

In a message to BC Housing staff, Ramsay said he is stepping down because of a number of disturbing incidents in the Downtown Eastside, including near his home in a building that overlooks Vancouver’s CRAB Park.

In the message, Ramsay talks about a fatal stabbing that occurred at CRAB Park on May 7 and two disturbing incidents that occurred in the neighbourhood last week: a woman was set on fire while she sat on a sidewalk in the neighbourhood, and police shot a man on East Hastings Street this Saturday.

Ramsay said another incident also left him shaken. After speaking to Vancouver city council about a rezoning to build a new supportive housing building in Kitsilano, Ramsay said he had been “swarmed by opponents and threatened with physical violence.”

Ramsay said he also wanted to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.

BC Housing said Ramsay is not available for interviews. His resignation is effective Sept. 6.