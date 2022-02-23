Vancouver Overdose Prevention Site Could Lose Its Space

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Robyn Smith, Editor

Support The Tyee Today ➡
The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Robyn Smith, Editor

Support The Tyee Today ➡
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
News
  |  
Health
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Municipal Politics

Vancouver Overdose Prevention Site Could Lose Its Space

As BC records its highest-ever total of overdose deaths, the outdoor site learns it must move by end of March.

Jen St. Denis Today | TheTyee.ca

Jen St. Denis is The Tyee’s Downtown Eastside reporter. Find her on Twitter @JenStDen.
OverdosePreventionTentPenderStreet.jpg
The Overdose Prevention Society has operated an outdoor site at 99 W. Pender Street since March 2021. Photo submitted.

Managers of an outdoor overdose prevention site in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside are worried about how they’ll continue to offer the lifesaving service after learning they need to vacate their space by the end of March.

For the past year, the Overdose Prevention Society has operated the site at a parking lot at 99 W. Pender Street. At the site, trained staff and volunteers are on hand to perform first aid and administer the overdose reversal drug naloxone to anyone who overdoses.

The site is the only outdoor site in Vancouver that welcomes people of all genders and allows smoking as well as other forms of drug consumption.

Vancouver Coastal Health says it asked the property owner, Kenstone Properties, for a lease extension, but the request was denied. Leasing the site for use as an overdose prevention site was always intended to be a temporary arrangement during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ming Lim, an employee of Kenstone Properties who spoke to The Tyee at the company’s office.

The 11,800-square-foot site at the corner of Pender and Abbott streets is valued at $25 million, according to BC Assessment.

“It is a development site, there’s no denying that,” said Lim. “Whether that takes form under our ownership or another owner, we don’t know.”

Sarah Blyth, executive director of the Overdose Prevention Society, said it’s unclear where the outdoor site will move to, but she warned the relocation could lead to more overdose deaths.

Last year, 2,224 people died of overdoses in B.C., more than any other year in the province and a 26 per cent increase from the number of deaths in 2020. Blyth said around 500 people currently access the site daily. Vancouver Coastal Health said the outdoor site at 99 W. Pender is the busiest inhalation site in the region covered by the health authority, with 3,000 to 5,000 visits per week.

“People will certainly die when we move. People will be confused about where to go, and some people are red-zoned from certain areas,” Blyth said, referring to court-ordered conditions that can limit where people are allowed to go.

“It’s so complicated — moving us can be tragic. My preference is that when we find a place, it’s a place that we can stay until the [toxic drug] crisis is over.”

Blyth and other community volunteers opened Canada’s first overdose prevention site in a vacant lot next to 58 E. Hastings in 2016, as overdose deaths were climbing. The model provided a lower-barrier alternative to safe injection sites, which at the time took a long time to get approval for.

The Overdose Prevention Society later operated an indoor overdose prevention site at 58 E. Hastings with an outdoor space next door. In 2020, the indoor site moved across the street to make way for new housing developed by BC Housing, and the outdoor site found a home at 99 W. Pender.

Blyth said the location of the current outdoor site at 99 W. Pender works well for clients who use the site. She worries that if the outdoor site is moved too far away from the heart of the Downtown Eastside at Hastings and Main, people will stop coming, will use drugs alone or in the alleyways, and will be more likely to die of an overdose before help can arrive.

The outdoor site has also been used to host memorials every Monday, giving people a chance to remember and grieve loved ones lost to the overdose crisis.

The city says staff are working with Vancouver Coastal Health to find a permanent home for the outdoor site, “including outdoor inhalation tents and safe access to washrooms.” [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think Trudeau Should Have Invoked the Emergencies Act?

Take this week's poll