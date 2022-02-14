Gassy Jack’s Statue Is Toppled in Vancouver

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Robyn Smith, Editor

Support The Tyee Today ➡
The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Robyn Smith, Editor

Support The Tyee Today ➡
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
News
  |  
Indigenous
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Municipal Politics

Gassy Jack’s Statue Is Toppled in Vancouver

The monument to a colonial figure who married an Indigenous child was pulled down during a march for murdered and missing Indigenous women.

Jen St. Denis Yesterday | TheTyee.ca

Jen St. Denis is The Tyee’s Downtown Eastside reporter. Find her on Twitter @JenStDen.
ToppledGassyJack.jpg
Hours after the statue of Gassy Jack was pulled down, it remained on the street covered in red paint. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

[Editor’s note: This story contains details surrounding the lost lives of murdered Indigenous women and girls. The information is included with respect for those who chose to share their stories.]

Participants in an annual march in Vancouver to remember murdered and missing Indigenous women today pulled down a statue of a colonial figure known for marrying an Indigenous girl when she was just 12-years-old.

As marchers drummed and sang, organizer Veronica Butler ordered onlookers to get back as people pulled on a rope attached to the statue of “Gassy” Jack Deighton, which stands on the corner of Water and Carrall streets.

With a heavy thunk, the statue toppled onto the sidewalk in part of the city where a steam clock and brick sidewalks promote the area’s colonial history.

In recent years, statues of historical figures that represent colonialism or racism have been toppled, defaced or removed in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. (A Tyee piece explored various approaches to removing monuments to colonial figures that symbolize past injustices.)

In Vancouver, the statue of Gassy Jack had long been pointed to as an example of a statue that should come down. Deighton is the namesake of Vancouver’s trendy and touristy Gastown neighbourhood. He’s also considered a “founding father” of the city.

But while Deighton was once celebrated as a colourful backwoods pioneer who smuggled liquor and ran a hotel in what would come to be known as Gastown, he has a darker history.

“In roughly 1870, at the age of 39 or 40, Deighton married a child and then had a child with her,” Megan Stewart reported for The Tyee in 2020.

“His second wife, a 12-year-old Squamish girl named Quahail-ya, lived until she was believed to be 90. Her story has been brought forward since her death in 1948 thanks to the knowledge of women and historians from the Squamish community.”

851px version of RedDressGassyJackStatue.jpg
The statue of Gassy Jack was downed during an annual march held on Feb. 14 to remember murdered and missing Indigenous women. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

In a notice affixed to the statue, the City of Vancouver had said staff had reached out to the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations “to understand and co-ordinate dialogues regarding the future of Gassy Jack.”

While Jack Deighton is a historical figure, marchers connected his statue with the ongoing tragedy of Indigenous women being preyed on, abused and killed at a higher rate than non-Indigenous women in Canada.

After marchers pulled down the statue, it was slathered with red paint. Posters of missing women were affixed to the bottom of the statue. Organizers placed wooden cutouts of red dresses — a symbol of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls — around the base of the statue.

The Downtown Eastside Women’s Memorial March happens every year on Feb. 14, a day to remember and mourn murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls and call for action. This year was the 31st year Indigenous women and their supporters had gathered at Main and Hastings streets to call attention to the issue.

The statue was toppled after the march had wound through the Downtown Eastside and Gastown. Before the march started, attendees had listened as woman after woman spoke about the mother, sister, daughter, granddaughter, niece or cousin she’d lost. The stories ranged from the 1950s to today, and some women spoke about losing multiple female family members from different generations.

Linda Kay Peters spoke about her niece, Shawnee Morita Inyallie, who went missing from Hope, B.C., in 2018. She said her family had to do much of the work of searching for Inyallie; finally, her niece’s body was found in the Fraser River, near Delta, B.C., by two fishermen.

Peters also shared a story about her mother, who had become separated from Peters’ father one night in a small mining town in northern Ontario.

“It was common for the local miners to be driving up in town looking for Indigenous women,” Peters said. “They saw her and drove her to an isolated area, where she was raped and beaten unconscious with a tire iron, and thrown into the bush like a piece of garbage.”

Despite that ordeal, which happened in the 1950s, Peter said her 98-year-old mother is still alive today.

Janine Cardinal held a sign for her cousin, Louanna Cardinal. Cardinal and her cousin are originally from the Saddle Lake First Nation in Alberta.

“The first year I moved her, I got a call saying she’d been murdered by her boyfriend, the father of her children,” Cardinal said. “She was found naked and frozen. Today is actually his trial sentencing — and I hope she does get her justice.”

Candace West had marched in many previous Women’s Memorial Marches, but this time she held a poster for her sister, Christin West.

“I never thought I would have to do it for my sister. I’m here for her and for everyone else who has lost a loved one,” West said.

Christin West was found dead in her apartment in Prince George, B.C., on Aug. 7; Dennis Daniel Gladue has since been charged with second degree murder. Before her sister died, Candace West said, she’d told police she was being stalked and threatened.

“She called numerous times to the police and they didn’t do anything,” West said. “They have to take it more serious.” [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Have You Relocated During the Pandemic?

Take this week's poll