SFU Signs Charter in Support of Black Faculty and Students

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
News
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Education

SFU Signs Charter in Support of Black Faculty and Students

‘I hope everyone can see how this will create a better place for all of us at the university, and beyond.’

Katie Hyslop Today | TheTyee.ca

Katie Hyslop is a reporter for The Tyee. Reach them here.
SimonFraserUniversitySFUCampus.jpeg
The charter to support Black students and faculty is a ‘moral document,’ says SFU professor June Francis. Photo by Jonathan Hayward, the Canadian Press.

Simon Fraser University took another step towards ending anti-Black racism in the university last week by joining more than 40 other Canadian universities in signing onto the Scarborough Charter on Anti-Black Racism and Black Inclusion in Canadian Higher Education.

“All Black members of the SFU community deserve to feel safe and included on our campuses, and we can — and must — take tangible action towards that goal,” said SFU president Joy Johnson in a university press release.

“I’m heartened to see so many institutions making this commitment and excited to see the progress we make together.”

The Charter, named for the University of Toronto Scarborough where it was created, was the result of several dialogue sessions on Black equity and inclusion in higher education that were held in 2020, with participation from Black faculty, students and alumni from post-secondary schools across the country.

Simon Fraser University was not represented among the creators of the Charter, but both the university’s Black Caucus and members of the Students of Caribbean and African Ancestry student group provided substantial feedback on the initial draft.

“What’s particularly significant is that this is a national charter on anti-Black racism, where universities will have to make action plans and execute them. This will definitely show how specific universities are looking at the charter, and if they are taking it seriously or not,” said Blaqees Jama, SOCA’s president.

While not legally binding, signatories to the charter commit to recognizing that in governance, research, teaching and learning and community engagement, they must:

Commitments in the charter include commissioning and supporting academic research on Canada’s history of slavery, colonialism and racism; creating mentorship and sponsorship opportunities for Black faculty to move into leadership positions; reassessing campus safety and security protocols; and providing anti-Black racism education for every member of the school.

“This is not a legal document, but this is a moral document,” said June Francis, an associate professor in the Beedie School of Business, special advisor to the SFU president on anti-racism and a member of the university’s Black Caucus.

“Any university with integrity that has committed to these things, the burden is heavily upon them to follow through. This is as binding as it gets, short of a court of law.”

Signing the charter follows a recent decision by the SFU senate to pass a student motion to hire at least 15 tenure-track Black faculty members; acknowledge the ongoing impacts of systemic anti-Black racism; and recognize Black History Monday and the ongoing United Nations’ International Decade for People of African Descent.

Combined, these moves will push to change the university’s trajectory from a school that values only European research, pedagogy and ideas towards a school that recognizes and affirms the research, teaching methods and philosophies of many cultures, including and especially those of the university’s Black community, Francis said.

“I hope everyone can see how this will create a better place for all of us at the university, and beyond, because of course universities are critical pillars of Canadian society,” she said.

But getting to this point has not been easy for Simon Fraser University’s Black community.

A 2019 Diversity Metre survey of SFU faculty found only 35 per cent of Black faculty members felt valued and heard at the school. Another survey by SOCA of their members in 2021 found 80 per cent of respondents did not think SFU was equipped to handle anti-Black racism on campus.

From 2018 to 2020, SOCA fought with the students’ union to secure a space in the new student union building, despite occupying a student union space on the Burnaby campus for over 20 years.

And following years of complaints from players, students and faculty, SFU finally agreed to change the name of its sports team, the Clan, in 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

“There haven’t been [many] times where I’ve been proud of SFU on the racial equity lens, I’ll be honest with you. It has been a long battle of mostly being embarrassed at the institution,” Francis said.

“But this, I must say, was one of those moments where I felt incredibly affirmed by the fact that SFU was taking leadership by signing up right at the start of this Charter.”

Like the Senate’s commitment to hiring more Black tenure-track faculty, implementing the Scarborough Charter will require significant funding for both new initiatives and redressing past harms.

The first real test of the university’s commitment to the Charter will come when the next university budget arrives in the spring. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think Meaningful Climate Action Will Come from COP26?

Take this week's poll