We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Gender + Sexuality

Angela Marie MacDougall Deals with Domestic Violence in the Pandemic. What Would You Ask Her?

The head of Battered Women's Support Services is next in the video interview series by Salt Spring Forum and The Tyee.

Tyee Staff Today | TheTyee.ca

AngelaMarieMacdougallProfile.jpg
Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women's Support Services, which has seen a 300 per cent rise in demand since COVID-19 measures were put in place in Vancouver. Send her your question today.

Angela Marie MacDougall is next up in the series of video interviews conducted and shared by the Salt Spring Forum in partnership with The Tyee. And you are invited to send her questions before the taping tomorrow afternoon.

MacDougall has been an activist, frontline worker and advocate for 30 years and the executive director of Battered Women's Support Services since 2003. She has raised the profile of BWSS and made giant strides in the battle to end gender-based violence, through increasing awareness, promoting equality for all women, and improved services and support for victims of violence.

At the beginning of 2020, contacts in China told MacDougall of an increase in violence against women in Wuhan once a lockdown was imposed there. On hearing this, she began ramping up services in Vancouver to meet the increased needs brought on by the pandemic, going to 24-7 availability for support to victims. By mid-April, Vancouver had seen a 300 per cent rise in demand for the services of BWSS.

Despite the increase in services, the demand has still exceeded the capacity of BWSS — with increased drug and alcohol abuse, a deterioration in mental health, stress brought on by financial problems and living situations, and fewer spaces in shelters for targeted women due to social distancing rules.

MacDougall has made it her mission to address these issues — through the development of empowerment and advocacy-based service delivery models grounded in strong theoretical frameworks and intersectionality that connect feminism, substance use, mental health, violence and women’s leadership.

Angela Marie MacDougall has been recognized for her work by being named a “Remarkable Woman” by the City of Vancouver and as one of Vancouver’s most powerful people by Vancouver Magazine.

Please send your questions for her to forum@saltspringforum by the end of Wednesday, July 8.

This Salt Spring Forum video-event will be moderated by Kisae Petersen, the executive director of Islanders Working Against Violence.

The finished video will be available on YouTube and on the Salt Spring Forum site on the weekend of July 11-12 and will be published with a text summary on The Tyee in the days following.

This series is produced in partnership with The Tyee. The Salt Spring Forum is sponsored by Country Grocer. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Try to Eat Local Where You Live?

Take this week's poll