We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
Health
  |  
Transportation
  |  
Coronavirus

With COVID-19 Afoot, How Should I Get Around?

A Tyee guide to transportation — when travel is unavoidable.

Christopher Cheung Today | TheTyee.ca

Christopher Cheung writes about the sociology of the city for The Tyee. Follow him on Twitter at @bychrischeung or email him.
TransLinkCoronaCoinDisclaimer.jpg
TransLink has taken many measures to keep passengers safe, including not accepting fares and prohibiting standing on buses. Photo by Joshua Berson.

Health officials are clear — stay close to home unless you absolutely have to go somewhere.

But for those essential trips, how do you travel safely? Are buses a good idea? Is it OK to ride a ferry? In cities like Vancouver with good bike lanes, is it safe to bike?

The BC Centre for Disease Control has some general guidelines here.

We dug into what the experts and transit authorities are advising. Here’s what we learned about how to get around in B.C. and beyond — but only if it’s essential, you don’t have symptoms of illness, you aren’t meeting with people outside your household, and you are practising physical distancing.

Walk

In mid-March provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged people to “Go out and experience what we have here in British Columbia right now.”

“This virus does not transmit when people are outdoors,” she said.

But it’s a problem when everybody is outdoors at the same time, experts say, recommending people stay away from anywhere that people are likely to congregate.

The BC Search and Rescue Association is also telling people to avoid challenging hikes and climbs. If a person needs rescuing, that means a crew of 20 to 30 rescuers will be forced to work in a large group to carry out the rescue. Despite orders for British Columbians to self-isolate, the number of calls has not gone down, they said.

851px version of WalkingDogCoronaMural.jpg
BC’s provincial health officer has encouraged people to stay healthy by going for walks, so long as people stay a safe distance apart. Photo by Joshua Berson.

Drive

If you must head out for essentials, it is safe to use your car, though you should disinfect high-touch surfaces like the steering wheel.

Biking

Cycling is still a go — just don’t be tempted to go for a ride with people outside of your household.

Some cities are going one step further to pave the way for bikes in the time of COVID-19. Bogota, Colombia, has added 47 miles of bike lanes to reduce crowding on public transport. New York City, which has seen a rise in cycling as people avoid public transit, is planning to add new lanes as well.

Public transit

For those without a car, public transit is still running for grocery trips and essential workers and remains safe for transportation.

Both BC Transit and TransLink in Metro Vancouver are cleaning high-touch areas such as seats, handles and windows with more frequency.

851px version of SkyTrainPlatform.jpg
The SkyTrain is still running for those who need to get around and don’t have a car. Photo by Joshua Berson.

The transit authorities are not collecting fares, have rear door loading (unless you need to use a ramp) and are only taking half as many passengers as normal. TransLink has also prohibited standing on their buses.

Ferry

BC Ferries is still operating, though with new regulations, reduced sailings and the temporary suspension of certain routes, such as between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo.

On Sunday, Transport Canada told passenger vessel operators like BC Ferries to reduce passenger capacity by 50 per cent and to implement health checks on sailings longer than 30 minutes.

BC Ferries asks that passengers pay electronically to encourage physical distancing.

Passengers can practise social distancing on board or remain in their vehicles on any deck.

Taxi/Rideshare

Taxi and ridesharing are still classified as an essential service.

B.C. has no COVID-19-preventive advice for passengers, but Quebec does. Take taxis with interiors that can be cleaned and disinfected easily, such as vinyl instead of fabric. Vehicles where passengers can sit at least two metres away from the driver, such as a van, are preferred. Before getting into the vehicle, disinfect your hands. Wear a mask or cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or handkerchief. If weather permits, open windows. Limit contact with interior surfaces.

But are you a Canadian returning home from abroad?

You will not be able to take a taxi, ride-sharing car or public transit to get home, the federal health minister has announced. If you can’t arrange for a family or friend to pick you up, you must use transit arranged by the federal government. Details on this are coming, as well as plans for hotels for travellers who need them. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Get The Tyee in your inbox

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How are you making it through social distancing?

Take this week's poll