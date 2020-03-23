Coronavirus Curated: Top Links for March 23

We do this Monday through Friday in the early afternoon, so check in daily. Please suggest your own links in the comments.

“This is probably the best big-picture look I've seen yet about our options for dealing with coronavirus and why they matter,” says Tyee writer Geoff Dembicki.

Coronavirus: The Hammer and the Dance

(Medium)

Maybe it’s going to take this approach…

IN GERMANY, FAMILY GATHERINGS ONLY.

“Germany does not want to become Italy,” says Tyee contributing editor Andrew Nikiforuk.

Germany Bans Groups of More Than Two to Stop Coronavirus as Merkel Self-Isolates

(New York Times)

“My husband asked over dinner if I understood exponential growth. ‘Sure,’ I shrugged. Then he shared some of the examples in this article. I had no idea about exponential growth,” says Tyee northern B.C. reporter Amanda Hosgood Follet.

I’m an ER Doctor. Please Take Coronavirus Seriously

(The Guardian)

Tyee contributing editor Andrew Nikiforuk relays this sobering analysis.

Even the Best Coronavirus Scenario Is Terrible

(Axios)

“Another incredible piece of data visualization that is helping people wrap their minds around an encroaching enemy we cannot see,” says Tyee publisher Jeanette Ageson.

How the Virus Got Out

(New York Times)

“What happens when you have no home or safe harbour?,” asks Tyee health reporter Moira Wyton. “This is a comprehensive look at how migration policies around the world shape who is entitled to refuge during a pandemic.”

Rohingya ‘Sitting on a Time Bomb’ in Refugee Camps if COVID-19 Takes Hold

(Southeast Asia Globe)

“Pandemonium in PEI as the province moved to shut down all government-run liquor and weed stores. The top health officer called the liquor runs ‘disappointing’ but can you really blame people for wanting to stock up?” notes Tyee’s Geoff Dembicki.

PEI Is a Mess over Coronavirus Liquor Store Closures

(Vice)

“Here are some reasons to be optimistic through the COVID-19 crisis,’ says Tyee senior editor Paul Willcocks. “And an argument that optimism is the best response.”

Optimism in a Dark Time

(Scientific American Blog Network)

“School's closed, you're keeping kids from child care and you're trying to work from home. Here are some pro tips. (Though it also helps if you have enough space.), says The Tyee’s Willcocks.

Five Expert Tips for Working from Home in a Crowded House during the Coronavirus Pandemic

(The Conversation)

