NDP’s Sheila Malcolmson on Track to Win Nanaimo Byelection

As results continue to come in, the NDP’s Sheila Malcolmson is on track to win the Nanaimo byelection.

With 53 of 111 ballot boxes reported, Malcolmson had 4,366 votes, BC Liberal Tony Harris had 3,510 and Green Michelle Ney had 629.

The byelection has been closely watched since a win for the Liberals would change the balance of power in British Columbia.

It would give the party 43 seats in the legislature, matching the NDP’s 40 plus the Greens’ three, and force the speaker — former Liberal MLA Darryl Plecas who now sits as an independent — to break tie votes, a situation many observers say wouldn’t last long.

Nanaimo has all but twice voted for NDP candidates over the past 50 years. Since 2005 it has been represented by Leonard Krog, who stepped down as MLA in December after winning an election to be the city’s mayor.

Malcolmson has been the Member of Parliament representing Nanaimo-Ladysmith in Ottawa since 2015. She came to politics via environmental activism and previously served on the Islands Trust council.

She framed the campaign as a choice between going forward with the NDP or back to the Liberals and their record of cutting services while allowing social problems to grow and housing prices to rise.

Liberal Harris runs a real estate development and investment firm and is the son of Tom Harris, a high-profile Nanaimo businessman who died in 2017.

Throughout the campaign Harris made little attempt to defend the Liberal record and presented himself as someone with deep local roots who cares about the city and wants to make it better.

Green Party candidate Ney is a retired teacher and daughter of former Nanaimo mayor Frank Ney.

Support for the Greens had evidently dropped in the byelection, and by 10 p.m. it did not appear the party would meet or exceed the nearly 20 per cent of the vote it received in the 2017 general election.

Also running in the byelection were Justin Greenwood for the BC Conservative Party, Robin Richardson for the Vancouver Island Party and Libertarian Bill Walker.