Teen’s Suicide ‘Predictable’ After Years of Ministry Failures, Says Report

Seventeen placements, lack of support, nightmarish final weeks.

By Andrew MacLeod Today | TheTyee.ca

Government, agencies failed Alex Gervais, says Representative for Children and Youth. Photo from Dylan Pelley/Facebook.

Alex Gervais’s suicide was “a predictable outcome of his journey through the child welfare system,” according to a report from the province’s Representative for Children and Youth.

Gervais was in the care of British Columbia’s Ministry of Children and Family Development when he jumped from a window in an Abbotsford Super 8 motel where he had been living.

Through 71 pages, “Broken Promises: Alex’s Story” traces Gervais’ story from his birth to two parents who suffered mental illness, through years of interactions with child protection services in two provinces, to his suicide in 2015 at 18.

“Constant destabilizing ministry-initiated moves during his early life, along with lost opportunities for him to have found permanence with extended family or a connection to his Métis culture, left him with a burden of trauma that was never addressed,” the report from acting representative Bernard Richard said.

Gervais’ story included repeated abuse and a failure to provide care for his mental health issues.

“Multiple placements stripped him of attachments and connections that are the basic need and right of every child,” it found. At 10, he moved into the care of an agency under contract to the ministry, which gave the “illusion” of stability, the report said. But the social workers who were to care for Gervais tended to ignore him while struggling to cope with others in their caseloads whose needs seemed more urgent.

“Left without secure attachments or an education that could have prepared him for some future success, it is unsurprising that Alex turned to substance use,” the report said.

“His final weeks in care, as he faced aging out with no plan in place and a largely absent ‘caregiver,’ were a nightmarish combination of heavy substance use coupled with Alex’s own overwhelming sense of abandonment.”

The report is intended to help prevent other children and youth from experiencing a similar fate, it said.

“When a child is taken into care for his own protection, it is the responsibility of government to fulfill the role of the ‘prudent parent,’” it said. That means meeting the child’s needs for a stable home, nurturing relationships and experiences, enough food, suitable clothing, education, medical care and a meaningful connection to his culture.

“In Alex’s case, the services he actually received fell far short of the care we expect from any parent in British Columbia,” said the report. “Instead, he was left to drift through the care of the provincial Ministry of Children and Family Development, living in 17 different placements and under the watch of a total of 23 different social workers and caregivers after being removed from his birth family. At the very end, Alex was alone.”

The report made four recommendations:

“When tragedy occurs, it is our responsibility as a society to learn lessons and make the changes required to prevent similar occurrences,” the report said. “The Representative expects government to learn from Alex’s story and to take these necessary steps.”

The government is expected to respond to the report later this morning. [Tyee]

