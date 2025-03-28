The Tyee Is Hiring a Director of Operations

We’re excited to announce that we’re creating and recruiting for a brand new role at The Tyee: director of operations. This is a key leadership position that will join our team at a critical growth period, and help to keep our newsroom publishing high-impact, reader-supported journalism in a supportive and effective team environment.

Some background:

The Tyee is looking for an experienced director of operations to join our newsroom. In this role you’ll join The Tyee’s leadership group, managing a small team and taking ownership of the financial and cultural aspects of our organization.

The director of operations will report to the publisher as they keep building on our shared values of transparency, equitable employment experiences and audience engagement. Our ideal candidate has experience managing the day-to-day operations of a mission-driven office or non-profit, and is familiar with (or curious about) building brand engagement.

This is a new position at The Tyee, and will play a pivotal role in ensuring access to independent media in B.C. — demonstrating interest in issues facing British Columbians and the media landscape is a plus when considering your application.

This position is based in Vancouver, B.C., at The Tyee’s head office downtown.

Compensation and benefits:

$98,000 to $111,000 annual salary

Three weeks vacation annually, plus additional time off during our annual holiday shutdown

Extended health benefits

Support for professional development

A flexible work environment with the option to work some days from home

What you’ll be doing:

Direct all aspects of staffing and HR, including recruitment, employee development and fostering a positive workplace culture

Administer and review the organization’s compensation strategy aligned with market trends

Enhance employee satisfaction by promoting professional growth, collaboration and engagement within the organization

Oversee our financial strategy to ensure fiscal responsibility and long-term financial stability

Develop and execute strategies to ensure The Tyee meets revenue goals and maintains financial sustainability year-over-year

Apply for and manage funding from relevant government programs (Local Journalism Initiative, Canada Periodical Fund)

Assess how we make and spend funds to help us increase our revenue and keep costs in check

Contribute to regular strategic, organizational and operational planning and implementation processes

Manage a small team: operations manager, director of web development, audience development analyst, supporter engagement manager, bookkeeper, contract advertising specialist

You bring:

A proven career history of managing employees, budgets and positive workplace culture

Experience directing financial strategy: setting and maintaining budgets, applying for grants and ensuring ongoing financial stability

Interest in revenue and audience acquisition — while our director of operations won’t have full responsibility for these areas, they should have aptitude and interest

An interest in leadership and team development, demonstrated by previous experience, or continuing education

Comfort with people management: setting expectations, reviewing progress, providing feedback and holding a team accountable

A desire for your work to have an impact on your community

Knowledge of issues facing British Columbians

Familiarity with the media landscape in B.C. and Canada, and The Tyee’s place in it

Familiarity with the key institutions in B.C. (government, non-profit, private sector)

How to apply

Please send your resumé and cover letter with the subject line 'Director of Operations — The Tyee' to [email protected]. We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted. Please note that we are unable to support work visas of any kind.

If you don’t meet all of our requirements exactly or have taken a non-traditional professional path, we still want to hear from you! Use your cover letter to tell us about your unique experience — we strive to build a diverse team and recognize that skills are transferable. We encourage applications from people who may be underrepresented in the industry and are committed to fostering a welcoming culture that encourages flexibility and inclusion.

If you’re a people person, love independent media and want to be part of growing a non-profit news outlet, we’d love to hear from you.

We will be reviewing applications on a rolling basis, with the posting remaining open until April 12. The interview process will include a written screening and at least two rounds of interviews, and may include a paid skills test. If you require any accommodations, please let us know via [email protected].