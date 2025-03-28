Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Media

The Tyee Is Hiring a Director of Operations

Come join our growing non-profit newsroom. Apply by April 12.

Jeanette Ageson 28 Mar 2025The Tyee

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee.

Desks with phones, post-its, laptops and more are occupied by Tyeesters who appear to be working away.
The Tyee is adding to its team. Photo by Jackie Dives.

We’re excited to announce that we’re creating and recruiting for a brand new role at The Tyee: director of operations. This is a key leadership position that will join our team at a critical growth period, and help to keep our newsroom publishing high-impact, reader-supported journalism in a supportive and effective team environment.

Some background:

The Tyee is looking for an experienced director of operations to join our newsroom. In this role you’ll join The Tyee’s leadership group, managing a small team and taking ownership of the financial and cultural aspects of our organization.

The director of operations will report to the publisher as they keep building on our shared values of transparency, equitable employment experiences and audience engagement. Our ideal candidate has experience managing the day-to-day operations of a mission-driven office or non-profit, and is familiar with (or curious about) building brand engagement.

This is a new position at The Tyee, and will play a pivotal role in ensuring access to independent media in B.C. — demonstrating interest in issues facing British Columbians and the media landscape is a plus when considering your application.

This position is based in Vancouver, B.C., at The Tyee’s head office downtown.

Compensation and benefits:

What you’ll be doing:

You bring:

How to apply

Please send your resumé and cover letter with the subject line 'Director of Operations — The Tyee' to [email protected]. We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted. Please note that we are unable to support work visas of any kind.

If you don’t meet all of our requirements exactly or have taken a non-traditional professional path, we still want to hear from you! Use your cover letter to tell us about your unique experience — we strive to build a diverse team and recognize that skills are transferable. We encourage applications from people who may be underrepresented in the industry and are committed to fostering a welcoming culture that encourages flexibility and inclusion.

If you’re a people person, love independent media and want to be part of growing a non-profit news outlet, we’d love to hear from you.

We will be reviewing applications on a rolling basis, with the posting remaining open until April 12. The interview process will include a written screening and at least two rounds of interviews, and may include a paid skills test. If you require any accommodations, please let us know via [email protected]. [Tyee]

