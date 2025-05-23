Here's what we're up against....

His Stop-Motion Photography Changed the World

Eadweard Muybridge helped us see with fresh eyes. Celebrated cartoonist Guy Delisle details his impact in a delightful new work.

A black and white cartoon illustration of a man with pale skin, long hair, a long beard and a brimmed hat depicts him standing at the top of a crumbling cliff against a yellow background. He is standing with one hand on his head, looking perplexed. Next to him is an old-fashioned camera with a cloth draped over it.
Don't miss Tyee culture editor Dorothy Woodend in conversation with celebrated graphic novelist Guy Delisle at the Vancouver Public Library May 27. They'll discuss the lasting impacts of the work of photographer Eadweard Muybridge, whose work transformed animation, cinema and how we see the world. Illustration by Guy Delisle, reprinted with permission from Drawn & Quarterly.
Dorothy Woodend 23 May 2025The Tyee

Dorothy Woodend is the culture editor for The Tyee.

Muybridge
Guy Delisle
Drawn & Quarterly (2025)

[Editor's note: Tyee culture editor Dorothy Woodend is hosting a public talk with graphic novelist Guy Delisle at the Vancouver Public Library May 27. They'll discuss 'Muybridge,' Delisle's latest work that traces the complicated life and lasting impact of Eadweard Muybridge, a legendary stop-motion photographer.]

I haven’t thought a lot about the legendary stop-motion photographer Eadweard Muybridge since I studied film animation at the Emily Carr University of Art + Design. But now I can’t stop thinking about him in the wake of celebrated Canadian graphic novelist and animator Guy Delisle’s new book about the famed photog. Muybridge, Delisle’s delightful, often deeply funny graphic novel is a wondrous book that dives into the birth of cinema, animation and movement itself.

Born on April 9, 1830 in Surrey, England, Muybridge adopted the odd spelling of his first name as an homage to his Anglo-Saxon heritage. After emigrating to the U.S. in his twenties, he worked as a bookseller before taking up photography. The basic facts of Muybridge’s life are more than enough for several books. He was an adventurer, a murderer, an artist, a world traveller, a hardcore curmudgeon and a genius.

I would also add failure to his list of achievements. This isn’t a bad thing — it speaks to the range of what the man attempted. Sometimes he fell flat on his face, and alongside the history-making triumphs in his life, there were screw-ups aplenty. Muybridge survived a near-fatal stagecoach accident, committed the ultimate crime of passion by murdering his wife’s lover (he was acquitted on the basis of justifiable homicide) and generally made a mess of things. In the process, truly world-changing ideas came into being. Delisle captures all the action in his utterly charming drawings.

The book cover image for Muybridge by Guy Delisle depicts Eadweard Muybridge in a black and white cartoon illustration. He has pale skin, long hair, a long beard and a brimmed hat depicts him standing at the top of a crumbling cliff against a yellow background. He is standing with one hand on his head, looking perplexed. Next to him is an old-fashioned camera with a cloth draped over it.

The defining moment of Muybridge’s career came about when he met Leland Stanford. After making his fortune in railroads in the mid-1800s, Stanford turned his ambition and money to new projects, including proving once and for all what happens when a horse is in full gallop.

A graphic novel excerpt in black and white features two panels in red and black. They depict Eadweard Muybridge’s early work in photographing the cycle of a galloping horse.
Muybridge excerpt by Guy Delisle, reprinted with permission from Drawn & Quarterly.

At the time, the U.S. was agog for new technological inventions. Stanford wanted in on the action. To combine his passion for horses and thirst for glory, Standford hired Muybridge to document in pictures the full cycle of a running horse. It was assumed that it was impossible for a horse to support its full weight without at least one foot on the ground. Artists often drew horses in with four legs outstretched, like they were in an odd yoga pose.

A graphic novel excerpt in black and white features one panel in red and black. They depict Eadweard Muybridge working with people to devise a camera shutter system to accurately capture a horse in motion.
Muybridge excerpt by Guy Delisle, reprinted with permission from Drawn & Quarterly.

The idea of “unsupported transit”— meaning all four hooves lifted off in the air for an instant — was just a theory. But Stanford staked his reputation on proving it to be true. Over the course of five years, Muybridge tried and failed to realize this ambition. Then one day in 1878, Muybridge used a dozen cameras connected via trip wires to a track and finally got his proof.

A graphic novel excerpt in black and white features the first few panels in red and black. They depict Eadweard Muybridge making a life-changing discovery about the motion of a horse.
Muybridge excerpt by Guy Delisle, reprinted with permission from Drawn & Quarterly.

In a series of time-lapse photographic images as thrilling today as they were almost 150 years ago, there it was: a horse floating in mid-air, borne aloft by the power of speed and momentum. A perfect miracle frozen in time.

After his experiment with horses, Muybridge turned his camera to capturing all kinds of movement, from animals to people. He produced stop-motion photography of athletes, labourers and naked women — all in the interests of science, don’t you know. As his fame grew, he presented his discovery in lectures across the U.S. and Europe.

In addition to the events of Muybridge’s life, Delisle captures the full scope of the 19th century through the people and personalities that brought about a period of almost seismic change. The book presents a fascinating gallery of influential folks from Thomas Edison to the Lumière brothers. Even Jack the Ripper pops up.

A black and white cartoon illustration of Guy Delisle, a man with a pale skin tone and short dark hair, at his desk. He is drawing in a comic panel and wearing headphones. Around him are cluttered bookshelves and a laptop computer.
Cartoonist Guy Delisle in studio. Illustration by Guy Delisle.

Alongside his drawings, Delisle punctuates his book with a series of photographs that capture the wonders and curiosities of the age, from Muybridge’s early landscapes that captivated the American public to more ghoulish stuff, like the short-lived trend of taking dead people’s portraits. The world’s first blue movie also gets its moment in the sun!

In the study of movement, Muybridge is the man. His images changed the art world and set in motion a series of other creative evolutions that gave birth to animation, cinema and ultimately, the world as we now know it.

And that’s just the beginning!

Join Guy Delisle in conversation with Tyee culture editor Dorothy Woodend in a public talk about the marvels that Eadweard Muybridge set in motion. The free event takes place at the Vancouver Public Library’s Central Branch on May 27. Register online to attend. [Tyee]

