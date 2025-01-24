Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

‘Show Them in a Different Way’

A photo exhibition on migrant workers responds to stigma by centring humanity.

A group of people ride bicycles down a winding urban bike path lined with greenery. They are wearing bike helmets and colourful costumes: individuals are dressed as a red tomato, a yellow chicken, an orange, a red strawberry and more.
‘I don’t want to show them suffering,’ says Carlos Colín of his work curating a photo exhibition of migrant workers. He wanted to portray them ‘in leisure, laughing.’ Photo by Luz Rosas.
Isaac Phan Nay 24 Jan 2025The Tyee

Isaac Phan Nay is The Tyee’s labour reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

Luz Rosas and Carlos Colín want British Columbians to see a different side of temporary foreign workers.

The number of migrant workers in B.C. has ballooned in recent years, as thousands of temporary foreign workers come from Mexico, Guatemala, Jamaica and other countries to work in farms, orchards and vineyards across the province annually.

But new federal policies that would see Canada accept fewer foreign workers highlights how they are seen as “invisible and disposable,” Rosas said.

“People think migrant workers are there to pick food, like a machine,” she said. “But they are a person who exists in this world and is unique.”

Luz Rosas, left, and Carlos Colín, right, stand together in golden outdoor light. Rosas is wearing grey sunglasses, a grey headband and a grey cardigan over a red patterned top. Colín has short curly hair and a red bandana around his neck and is wearing a black hoodie and a shoulder bag with a blue and white patterned strap.
Luz Rosas, left, and Carlos Colín, right, are behind Invisibles y Desechables, a photo exhibit at Place des Arts in Coquitlam. Photo for The Tyee by Isaac Phan Nay.

Rosas, a photographer who initially came from Mexico City to work as a tree planter in northern B.C., has been taking pictures of migrant farmworkers since 2011 and is helping Dignidad Migrante Society create an archive of photographs documenting migrant farmworkers’ life off the fields.

Colín, a Vancouver-based artist who moved from Mexico City to study at the University of British Columbia, curated the portraits into an exhibit he hopes challenges perceptions of migrant workers.

The exhibit Invisibles y Desechables — Spanish for “invisible and disposable” — debuted at Place des Arts in Coquitlam last week.

Rosas and Colín joined The Tyee in a noisy East Vancouver café to share more insight on shifting attitudes toward migrant workers. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

The Tyee: Why did you start taking farmworkers’ portraits?

Luz Rosas: It started with curiosity. As a photographer, I am always on the watch for things that interest me and a lot of things that interest me are in the community where I live.

I met Raul Gatica with what is now Dignidad Migrante Society. He was working with temporary farmworkers in Abbotsford. I started to follow what they do and volunteered. Then I started to hop around in my car, going to farms and meeting some people here and there.

For the first photos I took, I drove around the fields, trying to take pictures of the farm from far away. Slowly, by constantly going over and over again, I started to meet people. I was going three months every year, different times of the month, or wherever I had the time to go.

When I started to visit the workers themselves, in the places where they were living and where they were hanging out, I started to snap shots. Just asking, “Can I take your portrait?”

It became just portraits of them in their space, not working in the field, like picking berries, just a regular portrait of a person.

A man smiles gently at the camera. He is seated in an outdoor setting and green foliage is in soft focus behind him. He wears a green ball cap and a black T-shirt with a red, white and green graphic under a dark denim button-down shirt.
Photo by Luz Rosas.

What inspired you to work on this exhibit?

Carlos Colín: I came to study and get a master’s degree at the University of British Columbia after living in Mexico City for 30 years, and my intention was just to study and go back to Mexico City.

My experience with the workers started on planes flying between Vancouver and Mexico City, back and forth during holidays. I started noticing that most of the people on the planes were farmworkers.

I started talking with them one-on-one while sitting in the same row, and listening to their experiences.

They looked tired. That’s one of the things that I always have in my mind when I have these conversations. It’s hard to move every year, far from your land, from your family.

Luz Rosas, you’ve been photographing migrant workers for more than a decade. How have they changed?

Rosas: One of the changes that I noticed is that there are more women around than before. Lots of women are coming to try to live here with their families.

The workers are also becoming more and more aware about their rights, at least the ones that hang around where we are. They communicate between each other and pass on information, like how to get a medical card.

People are standing up for themselves. They’re just not willing to take mistreatment anymore, because they can see that it’s worse not to do anything.

Six women stand in a line together in a parking lot. They are looking at the camera, smiling slightly. They are wearing casual streetwear on a clear day.
Photo by Luz Rosas.

How do you feel the government’s attitude has changed toward migrant workers?

Rosas: It hasn’t really. I hear a lot of things on the radio, and lately I just hear that they blame them for housing and employment issues, but I don’t see real change on the part of the government.

What about new reduced immigration and foreign worker levels?

Rosas: I meet a lot of undocumented workers in Vancouver. I meet them while I’m walking around on the street and talk to them, because I speak Spanish. They tell me they came here to do construction work, mostly.

When I came to Canada a long time ago, as a tree planter, you could not just work without papers, but now, it’s like everybody does.

This government knows there are many thousands of people here without permission. It knows they’re here because the government allows them to come, in a kind of “I can put a blind eye to this” way.

Several people are gathered in the shade of tall evergreen trees on a sunny day, sitting together on the grass and on lawn chairs.
Photo by Luz Rosas.

How are you hoping to challenge Canadian views on migrant workers?

Rosas: I think it’s very important to be acknowledged by others.

These workers, they sacrifice a lot of things. They have family, they have cars, they have the same dreams and problems that we all have. So I think it's important to acknowledge all these people individually.

Colín: Sometimes people view migrant workers through this misery porn sphere. They always expect that the workers suffer.

I don’t want to show them suffering or in shitty conditions; I think it’s a good idea to show them in a different way: in leisure, laughing.

If all you see is misery porn, you also tend to victimize these people, even if you don't want to.

I believe that avoiding misery aesthetics helps people engage in a different way.

‘Invisibles y Desechables’ (Invisibles and Disposables): Temporary Foreign Workers’ Life and Rituals’ is on view at the Place des Arts in Coquitlam until March 13. [Tyee]

