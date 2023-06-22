Inside the Dense, Intense History of Plate Tectonics

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today -- we hope this article added to your day in some way.

You were able to read this today without having to pay a subscription to get past a paywall, or put up with a webpage cluttered with ads, because some segment of our regular readers chip in to our editorial budget. We call these readers Tyee Builders, and they make up between 1 to 2 percent of our regular readership. (And if you are one of them, thank you!)

And that 1 to 2 percent makes all the difference. Revenue from Tyee Builders makes up about half of our non-profit newsroom's entire budget, and it means we can pay our talented journalists to report stories in the public interest, and we can distribute our work for free to all who want to read it.

The Tyee is in the midst of our spring fundraising drive, and we're aiming to raise $50,000 by June 26 to do more in-depth reporting and convening of conversations around issues like housing, healthcare, education, and sustainable economies.

You choose the amount and frequency to give, and all of your contribution will go to funding more journalism on The Tyee.

If you value the journalism you read on The Tyee, and if you want more of it in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders and help us hit our $50,000 goal by June 26.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

We need $50,000 to hit our spring fundraising goal by June 26. Are you in?

Did you know that The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and our largest source of revenue comes directly from our readers?

Reader support keeps our newsroom resourced and functional, and it means that we can keep our team of editors and journalists working on publishing in-depth journalism on our site every day, all without a paywall.

We are here for you, our readers, and in our latest reader poll, we heard that you want us to go deeper on topics like housing, healthcare, education, and sustainable economies.

With your support, we'll do a deep dive on these topics, and convene conversations about the state of our public systems, informed by fact-based, high-quality journalism.

Our team is eager to get started, but we need to hit our spring fundraising target to do the job. If you value independent journalism that goes deep on stories that matter, please consider signing up for our Tyee Builder program and help us hit our $50,000 target by June 26.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Culture
Books
Science + Tech
Environment

Inside the Dense, Intense History of Plate Tectonics

Geologists locked horns over the movement of the ground beneath our feet. But John Tuzo Wilson set things straight.

Crawford Kilian TodayThe Tyee

Crawford Kilian is a contributing editor of The Tyee.

A steel pedestrian bridge spans across a rocky chasm in Iceland on a sunny day, where the sky is blue with large puffy clouds.
The Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland features a famous bridge connecting the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates. Photo via Shutterstock.

John Tuzo Wilson was born in Ottawa in 1908 and died in Toronto in 1993 after an extraordinary career as an influential geologist, geophysicist, soldier and educator. Tuzo: The Unlikely Revolutionary of Plate Tectonics is a belated biography of a man who identified himself using Tuzo, his middle name and mother’s last name, to distinguish himself from another geologist named John T. Wilson. The wide-ranging book is a history of geology, an introduction to plate tectonics and a study of the anthropology of science — a discipline not always dedicated to the scientific method.

When Tuzo was a young man, that world of science also drew distinctions between superior sciences like physics and inferior ones like geology, his specialty. It was often derided as a tedious discipline, dismissed as “stamp collecting” by those in other fields. After all, geologists gathered samples, estimated their ages and roughed out a sequence of geological eras extending millions of years into the past. But no real theory underlay all those samples.

Still, the Canadian government wanted to know if its northern vastness might contain any valuable “stamps” worth collecting. Tuzo as a young geologist in the 1930s set out on foot, surveying the terrain for resources that could be mined. He learned a lot, but argued that aerial surveys using photography would be far more efficient. He was fortunate in having a father who was a civil servant influential in Canadian aviation. Tuzo’s rapidly acquired skills in photo interpretation then served him well during the Second World War, from which he emerged as a colonel.

Tuzo returned to civilian life as a professor of geophysics at the University of Toronto. The government was again interested in what amounted to high-tech prospecting — looking for valuable resources with new methods and instruments. Tuzo was in the forefront of such activities, training new experts and advocating for them in the halls of power.

His father’s importance in the civil service, coupled with his own wartime success, made Tuzo very effective both in Canada and internationally. He was instrumental in organizing the International Geophysical Year, which ran for 18 months in 1957 and ’58. That job took him all over the world, even to China in the midst of Mao Zedong’s disastrous Great Leap Forward.

The book cover image for Tuzo: The Unlikely Revolutionary of Plate Tectonics features an archival sepia photo of Canadian geologist John Wilson Tuzo seated on a rocky outdoor landscape against a bright blue sky.
Nick Eyles’s book explores the history of the struggle for plate tectonics.

Geology’s civil war

From his education to mid-career, Tuzo took part in geology’s great debate — better called geology’s civil war between “permanentists” and “mobilists.” The permanentists believed that the continents were fixed permanently to the Earth’s crust. Mountain ranges were the result of the planet shrinking as it cooled, like the wrinkles in the skin of an old apple. (I remember that analogy in a kids’ science book I read in the 1940s.)

But a few geologists were troubled by the suspiciously neat fit between the west coast of Africa and the east coast of South America, and other evidence that the continents had once been part of a single supercontinent. These were the mobilists, among whom was a meteorologist named Albert Wegener.

North American geology had been dominated by permanentists since the 1870s, with each generation training the next. They ridiculed Wegener because he wasn’t a geologist, and from Germany as well. Another German-born mobilist, Amadeus Grabau, was fired from Columbia University in 1919 for supposed lack of patriotism, and so effectively blacklisted that he had to continue his career in China, teaching geology at Beijing University.

Wegener died on the Greenland icecap while trying to prove his theory, and few mobilists dared to speak up after that. “Continental drift” was considered crank science, and it could cost young geologists their careers to publish evidence for it (assuming they could find a journal that would accept their research). Not that the permanentists had any evidence for a shrinking Earth.

The permanentists rejected continental drift because no known mechanism could explain it. But when faced with fossils of species that had clearly lived on separate continents, the permanentists invoked “land bridges” that had mysteriously risen and sunk by equally unknown mechanisms.

The geologists’ quarrel is uncomfortably similar to the one we have seen in public health since the start of the pandemic, where scientists attack one another over whether SARS-CoV-2 was designed in a lab in China, whether it’s airborne and whether kids can catch it.

Ignoring his own evidence

Tuzo himself, exploring the Canadian Shield, had seen lava intrusions that indicated an expanding crust. Yet he continued to support permanentism and kept ridiculing the mobilists. In his postwar career as a science administrator, he travelled the world and met many colleagues who were willing to consider continental drift; in China, Tuzo found that Amadeus Grabau, exiled to Beijing 40 years before, had trained generations of mobilists.

Still, Tuzo and other North American geologists stubbornly insisted that the continents were locked forever in the crust of the Earth. Fellowships and post-doctoral assignments went to students who accepted orthodoxy, and a tenure-track position was out of the question for anyone who did not.

For Tuzo, the heretical insight burst upon him in 1961 as he stood on the Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa: the islands of Hawaii were a chain of volcanoes, each younger than the last one. They were exactly what one would expect if the floor of the Pacific Ocean was moving over a permanent hot spot, where magma was rising through the crust.

Even though he was by now world-famous, Tuzo set about gathering evidence for his new conviction.

The most critical evidence came from undersea surveys in the Atlantic that tracked the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. Its slopes had once been liquid lava, and before the lava cooled, minerals including iron oriented themselves to the Earth’s magnetic field. It was now known that the field reverses every few hundred thousand years, and those reversals were recorded as magnetic “stripes” in the ocean floor.

Sea-floor spreading was confirmed, and when the sea floor neared a continent it was dragged under — often triggering violent earthquakes in the process.

This is the basis of plate tectonics, which was once crank science and now fully established. As a world-renowned authority, Tuzo Wilson could overthrow the old authorities (and much of his own life’s work); that in turn freed younger scientists to submit their own mobilist research articles to journals that would previously have rejected them out of hand.

‘He’s crazy!’

But some of Tuzo’s colleagues still denied the evidence. The book describes how the head of the geology department at the University of Toronto threatened to dismiss him after a speech explaining plate tectonics. “You can’t,” Tuzo replied. “I’m appointed by the dean.” Another professor told his students “not to pay any attention to Professor Wilson. He’s crazy!”

Nick Eyles’s book works better as a history of the struggle for plate tectonics than as a biography of an influential Canadian geologist. We learn a great deal about Tuzo’s professional career but almost nothing about his personal life; his wife and daughters appear briefly in a late chapter. They evidently put up with his endless travels, often at short notice. So did his students, who often arrived at his lectures only to be told the professor was away on some trip.

His return could be equally disconcerting. As one of his students later said, “it was very hard to take notes from Tuzo because he was so eager to tell the class what he’d just seen, or heard on his travels, scribbling things on the backboard and not finishing the sentence, as yet another thought crowded in.”

Eyles explains plate tectonics itself very well, illustrating plate movement with some dramatic examples. I had not known that the great March 11, 2011 earthquake off the coast of Japan actually moved Japan 50 metres eastward in seconds. Nor did I know that Vancouver Island originated in Central America, and is just passing through en route to its final destination in Alaska.

Disappointingly, Eyles praises plate tectonics not just as superb science, but as a guide to ever more extraction of “strategic metals and rare earth elements.… Traditional energy sources — nuclear, coal, oil and gas — still need to be developed to guarantee energy security in the face of enormous obstacles to powering rapidly developing cities and industry solely from renewable energy sources and unforeseen geopolitical events.”

Perhaps plate tectonics will help us find useful sources of geothermal energy. But if all it does is identify metals on the sea floor and still more fossil fuels, Tuzo Wilson’s insights will only hasten our demise. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Summer Air Quality?

Take this week's poll