A Haida Artist’s Love Offering to Ukraine

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee Today ➡

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee Today ➡
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Culture
Indigenous
Rights + Justice
Art

A Haida Artist’s Love Offering to Ukraine

ARTIFACT: Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas has personal ties to victims of the war. ‘Kyiv Child’ is his gift to raise relief funds.

David Beers TodayTheTyee.ca

Dave Beers is The Tyee’s editor-in-chief.
KyivChildMichaelNicollYahgulanaas.jpg
Detail from Kyiv Child by Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas, a limited-edition print for sale to support relief efforts in Ukraine. The original is based on a medieval carving and painted on a car hood. Image via Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas.

Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas, the lauded artist of Haida descent, has a special relationship with Ukraine. When he visited Kyiv in 2019 to share his work and ideas, he marvelled at the spirit of the people. Volodymyr Zelensky had just handily won an election against the Putin-aligned previous president, and optimism filled the air even though violent conflict with Russian forces on the eastern border was still a fact of life.

Ukraine was determined to forge an independent path. Zelensky, Yahgulanaas kept hearing, “was the new guy without a political background, saying the right things, and we hope he does the right things.’”

“There was a sense of confidence that Zelensky was going to do it,” he recalls.

The hopeful mood, tempered with seriousness of purpose, was infectious. Yahgulanaas made close friends in the Ukrainian art community and together they planned an exhibit of his work in Kyiv, including an opera based on his Haida manga fable, Flight of the Hummingbird, which was to open in autumn of this year. “The ground felt very fertile there,” he says.

Now Yahgulanaas’s voice breaks as he speaks of what those friends have communicated to him from the hell of Putin’s war. Some told him they were hiding in basements while Russian tanks terrorized their town outside of Kyiv. Others, fleeing with their children, are now refugees in European countries.

Never mind the exhibit, swept away like so much else by the brutal invasion. What could Yahgulanaas do to help?

An answer is the print shown below, Kyiv Child, a limited-edition piece he and collaborators Malaspina Printmakers are selling with all proceeds going to UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders to support their work in Ukraine. The prints sell for $500. The goal is to raise $100,000.

KyivChildMichaelNicollYahgulanaasFull.jpg
Kyiv Child by Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas. Image courtesy of Malaspina Printmakers.

The artwork has a rich pedigree. It is inspired by a centuries-old stone carving in a Kyiv cathedral of a warrior on horseback carrying a spear. Yahgulanaas changed the rider to a mother and child. Given the images beamed from Ukraine now, says the artist, “it seems apropos of the moment, women and children fleeing violence.”

Yahgulanaas is highly regarded for his “Coppers from the Hood” series of Haida-themed copper leaf inlays on automobile hoods — one has been collected as a “cultural treasure” by the British Museum. During his visit to Ukraine, Yahgulanaas asked some of his hosts where he might find a hood from a Lada, a brand of car common in Ukraine — but made in Russia. Which is why his request was met with “icy stares.” And why Yahgulanaas was then instructed about the Slavuta — a car developed and built in Ukraine until 2011, against all odds, because Russia didn’t appreciate the competition.

Suffice it to say that the original Kyiv Child, a stunning work with black lines flowing over platinum and gold leaf, is painted on the recovered hood of an old Slavuta.

Yahgulanaas has long been an advocate for social change, very involved in the successful struggle of his Haida people for self-determination.

“We have made a robust effort to make it better here,” he says. “How do I take that and apply it to the situation in Ukraine?” [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Feel about the Removal of COVID Restrictions?

Take this week's poll