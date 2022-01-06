Waiting for COVID Test Results, My Kid and I Founded a Farm

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Culture
  |  
Health
  |  
Coronavirus

Waiting for COVID Test Results, My Kid and I Founded a Farm

We built a virtual world to provide us with imaginary versions of the things we were missing while in isolation.

andrea bennett Today | TheTyee.ca

andrea bennett is an editor with The Tyee and the author of Like a Boy but Not a Boy (Arsenal Pulp), a CBC Books’ pick for top Canadian non-fiction of 2020 and one of Autostraddle’s best queer books of that year.
StardewValleyStill.jpg
Day one of the fall season at ‘Hotel Farm,’ which my child and I created in the role-playing video game Stardew Valley. (She named the farm with a strong desire to be anywhere other than stuck at home again.)

Last week, I started a new round of Stardew Valley, a low-stakes video game where your player inherits a farm and leaves their soulless job in the city to grow parsnips and catch fish. I clothed my character in jeans and a khaki shirt, and gave them hair like how mine looks on good days.

And then my four-year-old noticed what I was doing and insisted we name the character after her. So they’re now named “Sinclair.”

My family flew to Vancouver on Christmas Eve, returning to tiskwat (Powell River) on Dec. 28; while there, we saw three family members, including Sinclair’s cousin, who is three months younger. They picked up where they’d left off from the summer — laughing, wrestling, arguing about wooden trainsets. They had a sleepover. The adults ate cheese and fretted about COVID and had some heart-to-hearts. We also watched the kids playing and felt grateful for the time we got to spend together.

After we returned home, Sinclair woke up sick. Sniffles, coughing, phlegmy. Then I got sick. Where we live, emergency PCR tests are available through the ER at the hospital, or you can make an appointment online to take a self-administered gargle test at a test site located in a shipping container in the rear hospital parking lot.

I applied for a test on Thursday afternoon but didn’t hear back until this Monday. All the while, we’ve been self-isolating. Friends dropped off prosecco on New Year’s Eve. I walked to the self-test site on Monday morning, but otherwise we haven’t left the house.

So we’ve been immersing ourselves in the virtual world of Stardew Valley — planting crops, giving gifts to other townspeople, mining ore in the local caves in order to upgrade our farm tools. We named our character’s cat after Sinclair’s cousin. When we got chickens — after chopping down enough in-game trees and earning enough in-game money, we could afford a coop — we named one after my partner, and one after his sister.

Every morning when our character wakes up, as my partner drinks coffee in our real-life living room, Sinclair and I pet his in-game chicken representative. “Will looks really happy today!” the game tells us.

StardewValleyWillPopup.jpg

In the game, we’ve grown parsnips, tomatoes, blueberries, kale — all things that, during the summer, we real-life grow in our garden. We’ve also grown corn and rice online, living vicariously through the game’s climate-agnostic optimism.

It wasn’t until Sinclair created her own “chickens” inside our real-life house — plucking some homegrown butternut squash from a shelf in the basement, declaring them chickens and naming them after her parent and aunt, too — that I began to reflect on what, exactly, we were doing with Stardew, other than killing time until our maybe-colds, maybe-COVID passed.

There was no return to preschool this week. All the friends who excitedly texted to make plans, fresh back from their holiday breaks — we had to tell we were self-isolating.

Stuck inside and sad that our short family visit may have precipitated illness in addition to some sorely needed human connection, we built a world inside our house, and made it provide us with imaginary versions of the things we were missing.

This isn’t a new thing: I played a lot of Stardew Valley last winter, like a lot of folks, while we were hunkering down and limiting in-person contact, too.

And in the fall, once I’d put my last garden bed to rest for the season, I began an embroidery hoop to document some of what I’d harvested: a halved squash, a carrot, strawberries, kale, chard, onions, garlic, blueberries, eggplants, lavender. Stitching together another substitute reality, in a way.

851px version of WinterVegetableEmbroidery.jpg

But playing this round of Stardew feels a bit different — a bit sadder, a bit more purposefully escapist.

In a piece for The Tyee last year, Cynara Geissler wrote about “risk budgets,” a framework used by disabled and chronically ill people to calculate risks associated with any given choice or decision.

“My calculations often go something like this: “Attending X is now ‘allowed,’ but is it ‘essential’?” Geissler wrote. “How much public transportation will I need to ride to access X? Can I expect that people I encounter are complying with mask wearing and social distancing when I’m en route, and when I arrive?”

During most of the pandemic, we’ve limited our household risk budget to Sinclair attending preschool. We put swimming lessons, the climbing gym, and seeing friends and family indoors on the backburner. We still haven’t even gone back to the dentist (for us, it’s a ferry ride away).

In the fall, just before Omicron hit, it finally felt safe enough to hang out indoors with a few friends. And then we decided to see our family in Vancouver.

In some ways, it’s tempting to see us getting sick after travelling over Christmas as a rebuke. Perhaps we should’ve waited until Sinclair turned five and could get vaccinated. A few days after we got home, the airline we’d flown on announced it was temporarily suspending all flights for two days — too many staff members were out sick with Omicron.

Our risk averseness has been, in part, to protect ourselves (Sinclair is too young to get the vaccine; I have a handful of weird, unpredictable health conditions I’d rather not roll the dice with). But it’s also been to protect others. My partner and I both work from home; neither of us want to be passing COVID to someone working the till at the grocery store, or our kid’s preschool teachers.

But it’s probably silly to see this as punishment, even if we find out that we actually did come down with COVID. Because getting sick is not a moral failing. And that small sliver of family time in Vancouver will keep us going for a while — as we FaceTime, send messages over WhatsApp and name video game chickens after each other.

On Twitter the other day, writer Carla Ciccone said she didn’t want her kid to grow up watching as much TV as she had as a child of the ’80s. “Then COVID said: the television shall raise this child as it raised you,” she tweeted.

The feeling is mutual.

Yesterday, we received good news via government text message: my COVID results were negative, and we can stop self-isolating as soon as we all feel well. Thanks to Omicron, and our close call, I think we’ll stay indoors a while longer, seeking solace in our virtual world.

Stardew’s not a perfect game. In some ways, it’s actually a bit of a virtual back-to-the-land fantasy that is no freer from colonialism than its real-life counterparts.

But given our current constraints, and until we can go back outside and plant real carrots again, we’ll seek goodness over perfection — petting our cousin-cat, feeding our aunt-chicken, replicating parts of the world we miss outside in this smaller, less complicated one. [Tyee]

Read more: Health, Coronavirus

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: What Coverage Would You Like to See More of This Year?

Take this week's poll