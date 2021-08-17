We value: Our readers.
Grab Hold of ‘Forget Me Not’

ARTIFACT: A new documentary focuses on an aging LGBTQ+ community and the debt it’s owed.

David Beers Yesterday | TheTyee.ca

David Beers is founding editor of The Tyee.
HandsGraspingSeparation.jpg
‘We shouldn’t forget anyone,’ says director and co-producer Christopher Guly.

The image at the top of this piece captures the blurry space of years that can only be closed by caring. It’s from a sharply focused new documentary called Forget Me Not, which traces what separates, and bridges, aging and younger members of Ottawa’s LGBTQ+ community.

One of the main characters in the film is George Hartsgrove, a senior Ottawa LGBTQ+ activist who basks in the warmth of an intergenerational party hosted by a gay millennial couple raising a family. It’s the hand of one of their young sons that reaches for Hartsgrove’s at that gathering.

Christopher Guly is a member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery and a regular contributor to The Tyee. In these pages, he has written movingly about another main character in the film, Paul Gregory Leroux, a federal government translator who composed poetry and, when chronic illness landed him in long-term care, bravely invited fellow residents to join him in gay pride celebrations.

Guly also wrote sensitively about his relationship with his own father, who spent many of his last days in a nursing home. Guly tied his emotional journey to the frustration and fear faced by so many families as COVID-19 swept through Canada’s long-term care facilities.

Now he’s made a film that has much to say about overcoming isolation and forging connections not just for people in care, but everyone living through the long emergency wrought by the coronavirus.

Forget Me Not, he says, was “prompted in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Do we spend too much time focusing on the superficial? Whether that’s looks, whether that’s the minutia of our jobs, or whether that’s acquiring new things and spending money. Or are we spending enough time with each other, just at an emotional level?

“The reason why the documentary is called Forget Me Not,” he says, “is because we shouldn’t forget anyone.”

The film streams on Aug. 19 on OUTtvGo, the OUTtv Apple channel and the OUTtv Amazon Prime channel, and will be broadcast on OUTtv on Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. [Tyee]

